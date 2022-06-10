ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 10 News KGTV

Car crushed, police officer dead in Vegas freeway beam fall

By Associated Press
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLrtd_0g7B3lEH00

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police officer was the person killed when a steel crossbar marking low clearance at a freeway construction project was hit by a passing truck and collapsed atop his vehicle, authorities said Friday.

A police procession on U.S. 95 to the downtown Clark County coroner's office followed the removal of the officer's body more than six hours after the 7 a.m. incident at U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas.

Department information officers did not immediately respond to messages and the officer's name was not immediately made public.

It was not immediately clear if he was on-duty or off-duty at the time.

Union chief Steve Grammas, executive director of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, said the vehicle was a department-issued car.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski told the Las Vegas Review-Journal there was one person in the vehicle and bystanders tried to provide aid before paramedics and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers arrived.

Justin Hopkins, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation, told the newspaper an oversized piece of construction equipment on a trailer towed on a trailer dislodged the beam erected as a height warning for trucks approaching the overpass work zone.

Comments / 12

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police arrest 21 in trick driving bust

Proponents push people to vote in Nevada’s Primary ahead of Election Day. By canvassing neighborhoods and answering Nevadans’ questions, voter advocacy groups had a busy day Monday during their final push to urge people to vote in the Primary. Election Day is slated for Tuesday, June 14.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Beam#Construction Equipment#Accident#Las Vegas Fire Rescue#Nevada Highway Patrol
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate shooting, barricade in west valley

UPDATE - 3:35 P.M. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a barricaded person in the west valley Monday afternoon. According to LVMPD, there was a report of a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man killed at apparent drug house, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was killed at an apparent drug house over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. June 12 at a home in the 8200 block of Ogee Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Road. Arriving officers found a man immediately inside the front door of the home and he was pronounced dead on scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Motorcyclist dies after crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A 45-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a car Sunday night. The crash happened around 10:42 p.m. on North Rainbow Boulevard, south of Yorktown Road. According to police, the rider was heading south on a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja. The collision happened when a 31-year-old, driving...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Water waste patrols hit Henderson neighborhoods

Proponents push people to vote in Nevada’s Primary ahead of Election Day. By canvassing neighborhoods and answering Nevadans’ questions, voter advocacy groups had a busy day Monday during their final push to urge people to vote in the Primary. Election Day is slated for Tuesday, June 14. Family...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man reported missing found dead; no foul play suspected

UPDATE: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said James Farbridge-Currie, 62, was found dead. Police said no foul play or criminality was suspected. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death once determined. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy