Bradenton, FL

'Giant dog' wanders into Dollar General store in Florida

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWo9B_0g7B2hja00

June 10 (UPI) -- Police in Florida were summoned to a store when a "giant dog" wandered into the business, browsed for a few hours and refused to leave at closing time.

The Bradenton Police Department said the "giant dog," a 135-pound canine, wandered into the Dollar General store in Bradenton and employees initially decided to let the animal go about his business, as he wasn't disturbing any merchandise or other customers.

The employees called police at closing time because the dog had been inside the store for several hours and was showing no sign of leaving.

Police shared body camera footage on Facebook showing police escorting the dog out of the store.

The department said police were able to identify the dog as a canine named Bentley and reunited the pet with his owner.

"Bentley's dad realized he was missing and was grateful that the store, and officers, looked after him," the post said.

Comments / 145

Renee Geddes
4d ago

Happy to see he has a loving home, n that the store employees and the cops were so kind n willing to get him back home instead of throwing him in a shelter! Every pet deserves a loving home! I can't stand it if I go to the shelter n have to leave without bringing them ALL home with me, because I already have 4. I did rescue for about 10 years on my own. I always found them homes. I some times even had people waiting here for the furbaby before they even got here! I always told everyone that if for ANY reason they couldn't keep them to bring them back! So YES it's AMAZING to see HUMAN KINDNESS to fur babies!!! A very big THANK YOU to the Dollar General Employees and the Cops that took care of this sweet Saint Bernard We need more wonderful people like you!!! We also need more Positive articles like this that can actually put a smile on your face n happy thoughts in your head!!!!!

Reply(5)
97
Crystal Roy
4d ago

As much as I love the breed, it’s cruel to have them in the south. Same as Great Pyrenees, husky, malamute, etc. Thank goodness he found a cool place to chill for awhile & is now back home.

Reply(3)
79
Ann Sheloski
4d ago

Awwwee poor baby .. this makes my heart happy and settled.. a biiiiiig thank too involved in the rescue!. soooo happy and relieved the owners was found 😊😊

Reply
32
 

