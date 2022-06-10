ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Caught-on-camera incident gets NY sports fan banned from Madison Square Garden for life

By AJ Jondonero, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZeNr_0g7B26M400

MIDTOWN, Manhattan ( WPIX ) — A spokesperson for NYC’s Madison Square Garden says a Rangers fan who punched two men in the face after Thursday’s playoff game has been banned from all MSG venues for life.

James Anastasio, 29, sucker-punched the first man in the face in an unprovoked attack as hockey fans left the arena after the game around 11 p.m., according to authorities. Video of the attack showed the victim, who was wearing the jersey of the opposing Tampa Bay Lightning, falling to the floor and losing consciousness.

Anastasio tried to run away but was stopped by a 37-year-old witness, police said. Anastasio retaliated and punched him in the face as well, according to cops. The eyewitness suffered bruising on his face but refused medical attention at the scene.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Anastasio, officials said. The Staten Island resident was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden told Nexstar’s WPIX that its guest services team has followed up to provide support to the victims. They also said Anastasio will be banned from Madison Square Garden and all other MSG venues for life.

Ohio bill would require genital exams for student athletes if sex is questioned

The Rangers lost to the Lightning , the defending Stanley Cup champions, 3-1 on Thursday night. The Lightning now lead the Eastern Conference finals 3-2. The teams will meet again Saturday in Tampa Bay.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Madison, NY
City
Ohio, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two men shot in Rockford drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, who were leaving a business on 15th Avenue early Sunday morning, were shot when gunmen drove by and opened fire. Rockford Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of 15th Avenue but did not specify which business the men were leaving. The victims, 30 and 31 years […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shooting investigation on Rockford’s Johnston Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a gunman behind a Sunday morning shooting. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Johnston Avenue, just southwest of Auburn and Central. The victim is expected to be okay. Investigators went door-to-door, asking neighbors if they saw anything. According to police, witnesses said they saw two men […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Diverted flights land at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Storms over Chicago’s O’Hare Airport made for a busy evening at Chicago Rockford International Airport on Monday. More than two dozen flights were forced to divert to RFD. Those flights came from all over the U.S. as well as the rest of the world. International flights included planes from Iceland, Ireland, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Rangers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crypto firms Celsius, Binance halt withdrawals as bitcoin plummets

(The Hill) – Cryptocurrency companies on Monday blocked users from withdrawing funds as the value of bitcoin and other prominent digital assets plunged.  Crypto lending company Celsius Network announced late on Sunday night that it would freeze all withdrawals and transfers due to “extreme market conditions.” The move sparked an enormous selloff, with the price […]
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy