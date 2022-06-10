ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Test your knowledge: June 10 weekly news quiz

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
 4 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this quiz!

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and the KUBRA Cash Payment Network are partnering so drivers can make what kinds of payments in cash? The new option was announced this week. Customers will be able to visit participating retailers to make cash payments.

Two people were rescued earlier this week after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory. Authorities cut a hole in the tank to extricate the victims, whose conditions were not released. OSHA is investigating the incident, which occurred where?

A popular fast food chain is “actively pursuing new locations” on Union Deposit Road and Jonestown Road in the Harrisburg area. Which chain is it?

Cowboys linebacker and Harrisburg native Micah Parsons asked followers to comment their CashApp usernames after an exchange on Twitter . He then tweeted screenshots of himself sending money to dozens of fans. What was the money for?

A statewide recount of ballots cast in Pennsylvania’s primary election was completed this week. The recount confirmed that which candidate won the Republican primary for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat?

