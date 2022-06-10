ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NPI poll on AG Ferguson's proposed assault weapons ban finds majority supports statewide

By Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago
Poll findings revealed Friday by the Northwest Progressive Institute show that the majority of Washington voters would support a ban on military-style assault weapons like an AR-15.

In the poll results released Friday, 56% of 1,039 voters who were surveyed last week by Public Policy Polling said that they supported such a ban, while 38% were opposed.

Six percent said they were not sure.

“This finding demonstrates that there is solid support for legislation in Washington to prohibit the sale, manufacture, transport, or import of firearms that were designed to efficiently kill large numbers of human beings,” the NPI blog said.

In King County, 73% of respondents showed support for an assault weapons ban while 19% opposed.

For voters in central and eastern Washington, 50% were supportive of the ban — 45% strongly, 5% somewhat — and 43% were opposed.

“Support for an assault weapons ban also spans across all ages, with majorities of every group old enough to vote supportive of banning assault weapons,” NPI said. “Young voters ages eighteen to twenty-nine, who represent Washington’s future, are the most enthusiastic. 74% of them (practically three-fourths) support a ban, with 71% strongly supportive and 3% somewhat supportive.”

The polling uses a blended methodology that includes automated phone calls to landlines and text message answers from cell phone respondents.

Comments / 234

Dan Barnhart
4d ago

Less than 1100 surveyed. What a joke. That is far less than 1% of this states population. You put these bogus surveys out leading people to think thats what the majority want. In fact you survey people in masse until you find a percentage you want!

Reply(12)
91
Jason Steinbach
4d ago

I just left the local gun store. They do not have any "assault weapons". Just rifles and pistols and shotguns. Where can I find an "assault rifle"?

Reply(17)
53
Templeton
4d ago

It's not an honest survey when it only goes out to those that will support the question. This would be like asking anyone over 99yo if they think they'll die tomorrow and turning around to say the results apply to all ages.

Reply(2)
31
