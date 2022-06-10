NPI poll on AG Ferguson’s proposed assault weapons ban finds majority supports statewide

Poll findings revealed Friday by the Northwest Progressive Institute show that the majority of Washington voters would support a ban on military-style assault weapons like an AR-15.

In the poll results released Friday, 56% of 1,039 voters who were surveyed last week by Public Policy Polling said that they supported such a ban, while 38% were opposed.

Six percent said they were not sure.

“This finding demonstrates that there is solid support for legislation in Washington to prohibit the sale, manufacture, transport, or import of firearms that were designed to efficiently kill large numbers of human beings,” the NPI blog said.

In King County, 73% of respondents showed support for an assault weapons ban while 19% opposed.

For voters in central and eastern Washington, 50% were supportive of the ban — 45% strongly, 5% somewhat — and 43% were opposed.

“Support for an assault weapons ban also spans across all ages, with majorities of every group old enough to vote supportive of banning assault weapons,” NPI said. “Young voters ages eighteen to twenty-nine, who represent Washington’s future, are the most enthusiastic. 74% of them (practically three-fourths) support a ban, with 71% strongly supportive and 3% somewhat supportive.”

The polling uses a blended methodology that includes automated phone calls to landlines and text message answers from cell phone respondents.

