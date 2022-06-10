ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Bieber says he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, cancels shows

By Sareen Habeshian
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZkuw_0g7B07JD00

Justin Bieber announced Friday that he’s canceling the rest of his world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 28-year-old singer said he has full facial paralysis on the right side of his face.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move,” he explained.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears, according to Mayo Clinic . It can cause painful shingles rash, facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he said. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously my body’s telling me I got to slow down.”

Bieber said he’s doing facial exercises to help his face “get back to normal,” but he doesn’t know how long it will take.

“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do,” the singer said. “It’s gonna be OK. And I have hope and I trust God.”

Bieber canceled shows in Washington D.C. and Toronto earlier this week, and was set to perform in New York next week and in Los Angeles in July.

Just a few months ago, in March, his wife Hailey Bieber was hospitalized due to a small blood clot in her brain. The 25-year-old model said she had suffered a mini-stroke caused by a small hole in her heart that allowed a clot travel to her brain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

18-year-old charged with 3 counts of rape

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An 18-year-old is facing sexual assault charges out of Wayne County. According to criminal complaints, Joshua Evan Tackett, of Huntington, allegedly sexually assaulted two juvenile females. A complaint says the first girl told a Wayne County deputy on April 7 that Tackett had assaulted her twice in the auditorium of […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash sends motorcyclist over bridge in S. Charleston

UPDATE (6:58 p.m. June 11): Dispatch has confirmed the motorcyclist is injured and being transported by EMS. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A motorcyclist fell off a bridge in South Charleston after crashing on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatch says that a motorcycle accident happened at 6:40 p.m. on the Kenneth R. Hess Bridge above the […]
WOWK 13 News

Reward increased for missing West Virginia woman

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The reward for information in the case of a missing Mason County woman has been increased. The Mason County Sheriff’s Department says that the reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Grace Allison Smith has been increased from $6,000 to $7,500 Grace Smith was last seen on February 23, 2022, and […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
ETOnline.com

Justin Bieber Has Facial Paralysis, Reveals Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis in Video Message

Justin Bieber is giving fans an update on his health after announcing earlier this week that he would have to postpone two concert dates in Toronto, Canada. On Friday, the 28-year-old singer posted a video to Instagram, revealing that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear."
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer battle on Instagram

June 12 (UPI) -- Country music superstar Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post Sunday that he has been battling stomach cancer. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith wrote. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Mayo Clinic
Us Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Is ‘Kinda Sad’ She and Jax Taylor ‘Don’t Hear From’ Lisa Vanderpump ‘As Much As I Thought We Would’

A missed connection. Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright claimed that her former boss and costar Lisa Vanderpump hasn’t been in touch with her and Jax Taylor as much they expected — and it’s been hard on them. “She said she missed us and stuff, but we don’t hear from her as much as I thought […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ohmymag.co.uk

Justin Bieber’s bacterial infection, Lyme disease, explained

Back in 2020, Justin Bieber revealed he suffers from Lyme disease. Other celebrities who have Lyme disease include Avril Lavigne, Amy Schumer, and Bella Hadid. But what is it?. According to the NHS, ‘Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks.’ One of the first symptoms of Lyme disease is a round circular rasharound a tick bite, called erythema migrans. Some people may also get flu-like symptoms after being bitten, like:
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HollywoodLife

Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Calls Out ‘Mean’ Co-Stars After Kailyn Lowry Reunion Drama

A seven-minute clip from the Teen Mom 2 reunion was released on May 16, and it has left series star Leah Messer feelings very “disturbed”. In the video shared by MTV, Leah is asked about her fractured friendship with co-star Kailyn Lowry, who chose not to attend the reunion in person due to her ongoing feud with Briana DeJesus. Leah tries to explain why she and Kailyn don’t speak as much as they used to, but Briana and Jade Cline, who aren’t fans of Kailyn, barely let Leah say anything. Instead, they just scoff at what Leah says and ask host Dr. Drew why they’re even speaking about Kailyn if she chose not to be there.
CELEBRITIES
People

Tori Roloff Confirms Baby Son Josiah, 4 Weeks, Was Born with Same Form of Dwarfism as Siblings

Tori Roloff is sharing details about her newborn son's genetic condition. Josiah Luke, the 4-week-old son of Tori and husband Zach Roloff, was born with achondroplasia (the most common form of dwarfism), PEOPLE confirms. Josiah's siblings Jackson Kyle, 5, and Lilah Ray, 2, and dad Zach, 32, were also born with achondroplasia while Tori is of average height.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy