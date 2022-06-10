ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moberly, MO

Police: Missouri woman arrested for allegedly killing the family dog

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdmTv_0g7AzdCx00

MOBERLY, Mo. — A Missouri woman was arrested for allegedly killing the family dog, police say.

KMIZ says Brianna L. Lingo, 29, was arrested Thursday around 4 a.m. The Moberly Police Department told KMIZ that they received a call from the dog’s owner and Lingo’s parent, that she allegedly killed their dog and “burned its body to make a sacrifice.” Officers found the dog’s body in a fire pit at the home, according to court records obtained by KMLZ.

Police told KRCG that Lingo allegedly admitted to officers during an interview that she killed the dog, watched it die and burned its body.

Lingo has been booked for two felony charges of animal abuse. KMIZ says she is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Patrol arrests Livonia woman on DWI and drug allegations

An arrest in Putnam County Monday night resulted in a woman taken to jail. Thirty-eight-year-old Sherri Veach of Livonia has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs, felony possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Veach was taken on a 24-hour hold...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two men arrested after chase that runs through Montgomery County

Two eastern Missouri men are arrested after a two-county chase that ended in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified that deputies in neighboring Lincoln County were pursuing a truck near the county line on Highway E Saturday night. Montgomery County deputies took over the pursuit after spotting the truck on Highway V. The chase continued onto Highway 161 and went through Montgomery City and Danville before entering I-70.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moberly, MO
Moberly, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kmmo.com

POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM PUBLIC

UPDATE: THE SUBJECT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED ACCORDING TO THE SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT. An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. According to the Sedalia Police Department, it is trying to identify an individual in a surveillance photo in reference to a theft investigation. If you have any...
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

One killed, two others seriously injured in Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY — A Columbia man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a crash in Callaway County Saturday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the incident happened at 12 a.m. at Chapel UTV Trail on Wildwood Estates Dr. Donald Lay of St....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Animal Cruelty#Lingo#Kmlz#Cox Media Group
ktvo.com

South Central MO man and boy injured in scary crash with military vehicle

A South Central Missouri man and a young boy were injured Saturday afternoon in a scary crash involving a military vehicle. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 63, one mile north of Excello, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Dodge truck driven by 50-year-old Patrick T. Johnston of Rolla, Mo. was traveling Northbound when it ran into the rear of a slow-moving RG-31 military vehicle. Johnston, along with an 11-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.; Johnston was transported by Adair County Ambulance, while the boy was flown by Air Evac. Both were also wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
EXCELLO, MO
KRMS Radio

Camden County Most Wanted Man Captured

A 22-year-old from Lake Ozark wanted for failing to obey a judge’s order on several charges and failure to appear on several other cases is now in custody. Brayden Anthony Burns had been placed on the “Most Wanted” list in Camden County.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man dies from UTV crash Saturday

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two people from Columbia and one from St. Charles that ended in the death of a 55-year-old. The post Columbia man dies from UTV crash Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kmmo.com

ARRESTS MADE FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF SEARCH WARRANT

Three arrests were made after the execution of a search warrant on Friday, June 10, in Pettis County. According to the Sedalia Police Department, at approximately 1:19 p.m., members of the Tactical Entry Unit and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue to serve a search warrant related to a drug investigation. The search warrant stemmed from a two-month investigation by members of the Crime Resolution Unit into the distribution of methamphetamine.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Deadly semi crash in Franklin County shuts down I-44 for hours

One man dies and another is seriously injured when a semi wrecks in southern Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ruslan Kraievskyi, 36, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was driving on I-44 early Saturday morning just north of Sullivan when his truck traveled off the road, into the median. The semi entered Winsel Creek, striking an embankment, then caught on fire.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Milan man injured in crash west of Kirksville on Highway 6

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man sustained minor injuries when the car he was driving hit another car two miles west of Kirksville on Friday evening, June 10th. An ambulance took 55-year-old Lloyd Raygor to the Northeast Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the other driver, 21-year-old Hannah Chang of Kirksville.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, June 10, 2022

06/09/22 – 8:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H. 06/09/22 – 2:39 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited Nicholas Lee Mehaffy, 31, of Burlington, at the intersection of 330th Avenue and Business Hwy. 61, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
FORT MADISON, IA
KYTV

Judge sentences ex-Camdenton Schools janitor to 20 years in prison

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an ex-Camdenton School District janitor to 20 years in prison for exposing himself to children. Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Cunningham said he is happy with the sentence. “He’s going to spend the next 20 years of his life and the Department of...
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man in prison for first-degree murder in Boone County has died in the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Charles Anglin, 65, who was serving a life sentence, was pronounced dead of natural causes. He had been incarcerated since 1986.
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
104K+
Followers
108K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy