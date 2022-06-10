ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

House Junkies wants to flip your neglected property and will pay big money for it

By Emily Erwin
 4 days ago

House Junkies buys the worst homes all over the Central Valley and renovates them into something liveable again and now they’re back on Central Valley Today for another month of properties they’re transforming.

House Junkies is transforming neighborhoods.  They will buy and flip any home in any condition.

So, if you know of a problem property that needs attention call House Junkies 559-586-5875.

ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

