Rev. Vergil Lacy (V.L.) Daughtery, Jr.

Maria Hinojo Sanchez, 87, of Barney, died on Friday, June 10, 2022, surrounded by family. Born in Mexico to the late Ignacio Sanchez and Josefa Hernandez, she moved to the United States with her family in her mid- 20’s. After living in several states, she and her family settled in Brooks County in 1990. Mrs. Hinojo was primarily a homemaker, but she also helped to support her family by working in the fields. She was always close to her family, first with her parents and siblings growing up, then with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Encouraging her children and grandchildren to seek and serve the Lord is something she will always be remembered for, and she was always helping those she saw around her who were in need. She was of the Baptist Faith.

BARNEY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO