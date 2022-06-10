ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Rev. Vergil Lacy (V.L.) Daughtery, Jr.

valdostatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rev. Vergil Lacy (V.L.) Daughtery Jr. passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness on June 8, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Adel, GA, on January 11, 1934, where he was a graduate of the public schools of Cook County and played fullback on the...

valdostatoday.com

valdostatoday.com

Marion Cornelius Mitchell

Marion Cornelius Mitchell entered the Church Triumphant on June 7, 2022, at home under the care of Hospice. He was a man of faith believing that the promised life in eternity with God would be so much better than this earthly one, so he surrendered peacefully and gratefully to rest in the arms of God.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Former Bulldog quarterback book signing in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback, Buck Belue, will be doing a book signing at Salty Snapper on June 17, 2022 in Valdosta, GA. The event will run from 4pm – 7pm with Buck Belue on-location, signing copies of his new book, Between the Hedges.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Barbara Ellen Wetherington

Barbara Ellen Wetherington, 68, of Valdosta, died on Friday, June 10, 2022, at her home. Born in Brooks County on October 25, 1953, she was the daughter of John Dalton, Sr. and the late Leonore Kimble Dalton. Mrs. Wetherington enjoyed her work as office manager at Dalton/Wetherington Refrigeration, their family-owned business. She enjoyed time spent with family and loved going places with friends. Barbara was an avid fan of Lowndes Viking Football and an active supporter of the team. She loved serving her Lord and Savior and was a member of Unity Primitive Baptist Church.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Jon Ossoff meets with Valdosta-Lowndes leaders

VALDOSTA – Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff met with Valdosta-Lowndes community leaders in DC to discuss state and local issues. According to a post from the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, during a meeting with Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff in DC, local community leaders discussed protecting, changing, and supporting state and local issues.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Braves Trophy Tour coming to Valdosta, Tifton, Thomasville

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour will include stops in Valdosta, Tifton, and Thomasville. Atlanta Braves Announce Additional Stops of their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist. ATLANTA (June 9, 2022) – The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour...
THOMASVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

CCHS graduate becomes a dentist by defying the odds

MOULTRIE – Starting with working in vegetable fields, a Colquitt County High School graduate defied the odds to become a dentist. In 2012, Jose Vargas was full of dreams and ambition. He graduated from Colquitt County High School as a merit scholar, something he had worked tirelessly to achieve. Naturally, many think the next step would be college for an academically successful student. As Jose had already learned, nothing is as easy as it seems.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Officer involved shooting in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man has died following an Officer Involved Shooting at a home on Ginger Trail in Valdosta. The man involved in this OIS is identified as Timothy Adams, age 32, of Valdosta. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. Valdosta, GA (June 14, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

First come, first serve Valdosta water bill assistance

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be providing water bill assistance by appointment to city customers on a first come, first serve basis. In collaboration with Coastal Plain Area E.O.A., Inc., we will be providing appointments for water bill assistance on June 22nd and June 28th from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. This will be first come, first serve and will be held both days at the City Hall Annex Multipurpose room located at, 300 N. Lee Street. There are eligibility requirements. For more information or questions call 229-244-7860.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Maria Hinojo Sanchez

Maria Hinojo Sanchez, 87, of Barney, died on Friday, June 10, 2022, surrounded by family. Born in Mexico to the late Ignacio Sanchez and Josefa Hernandez, she moved to the United States with her family in her mid- 20’s. After living in several states, she and her family settled in Brooks County in 1990. Mrs. Hinojo was primarily a homemaker, but she also helped to support her family by working in the fields. She was always close to her family, first with her parents and siblings growing up, then with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Encouraging her children and grandchildren to seek and serve the Lord is something she will always be remembered for, and she was always helping those she saw around her who were in need. She was of the Baptist Faith.
BARNEY, GA
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta announces employee of the month

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Nathan McKinnon (Mr. Nate) as the May 2022 Employee of the Month during the City Council Meeting. The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce Nathan McKinnon (Mr. Nate) from the Public Works Department, as the employee of the month for May.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Waycross man arrested in Valdosta for narcotics, firearm possession

VALDOSTA – A Waycross resident was arrested by Valdosta police and charged with possession of narcotics and a firearm. Offender: Jarvis Belcher, African American male 25 years of age, Waycross, GA resident. On June 10, 2022, at approximately 4:11 am., while Valdosta Patrol Officers were in the 700 block...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes EMA warns of extreme heat, offers tips

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management is warning of dangerous heat in the area and offering safety tips. Lowndes County, Georgia: Dangerous heat is expected to impact our region this week. A prolonged period of unseasonably hot and humid weather is in store for our region beginning Tuesday, and heat indices are expected to increase each afternoon through the week. Now is time to be aware of the dangers soaring temperatures can bring. Extreme heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the U.S, claiming more than 650 lives across the nation each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) urges Lowndes County residents to take steps now to beat the heat.
ENVIRONMENT

Community Policy