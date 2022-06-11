ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Group holds rally to demand Montefiore bring level 1 critical care services to Mount Vernon

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ua56h_0g7AwhH800

A rally was held Thursday to demand level 1 critical care services at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital.

Save Mount Vernon is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and local leaders to make the hospital bring in those critical care services. The group wants a better ICU, more staff and improved community services.

The group says Kayla Green, the 16-year-old fatally stabbed two months ago, might have survived if Montefiore Mount Vernon had a trauma unit. Green died at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx. She had been at a citywide parade celebrating the state champion basketball team.

"They're not putting money into it," says Jesse Van Lew, co-founder of Save Mount Vernon. "The money is going to White Plains, New Rochelle, they're building up their other hospitals. So, why not Mount Vernon?"

The hospital has never been a level 1 trauma center though and doesn't choose what patients come in, as EMTs usually evaluate injuries and would take a case like Green's to the nearest level 1 facility.

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard says she has been speaking with state and federal officials to get additional funding for the hospital.

"I don't think at all that we have a different opinion," says Patterson-Howard. "I believe that we all see Mount Vernon Hospital as essential to the health of our community."

The hospital has continued to say it's open to take care of residents. News 12 reached out to the governor's office and state Department of Health but has not heard back.

City Hall is launching a health needs assessment next week to get residents' perspectives on what still needs to improve.

News 12

News 12

