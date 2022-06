OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 50th annual Oakes Irrigation Days finished on Sunday afternoon with the Sno-Busters Demolition Derby. It was a modest crowd that came to see the action just east of Oakes to watch some cars kick up some dirt and ram into each other. Despite the warm weather, the audience was lively. For those who got a little too warm, the Oakes pool had a free afternoon swim as a part of the festivities.

