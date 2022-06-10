ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elida, OH

Elida FFA holds blood donation drive to address critical need for blood

By Sartaj Singh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elida Future Farmers of America sponsored a blood drive in order to address the critical need for blood during the summer months. Blood Donor Day was held at...

Flagpole dedication held at the Veteran's Food Pantry

The sizzling temperatures didn't stop the re-dedication of an 80-year-old flagpole at its new home to fly Old Glory. This flagpole was previously at the U.S. Navy/Marine Corps Reserve Center on the south bank of Schoonover Lake. In 2017, it was donated to the Veteran's Food Pantry of Northwest Ohio where it has found a home. Those gathered say having this ceremony on Flag Day is appropriate for what the pole means in the history of Lima.
LIMA, OH
The Kiwanis Club of Lima have been holding their annual BBQ for 40 years

Many people came hungry to the Kiwanis Club of Lima’s annual barbecue. The annual event has been going strong for 40 years, which started small and has grown into serving around 8 hundred barbecue or ham meals at the event. The club expects to make around $3,500 during the barbecue which goes to support the 20 or more organizations that serve children in Allen County, and the many clubs in local schools.
LIMA, OH
Plants feel the heat during hot humid temperatures

Some people may think these hot humid days are good for plants and flowers, but master gardeners say they can mess with the balance of a plant. Allen County Master Gardeners' "Brown Bag Lunch Series" is underway each Tuesday at the Children's Garden. Plants start to struggle at 86 degrees when the balance of water absorption is affected. During the high humidity, you can overwater plants. It's a delicate balance to keep your flowers and plants healthy during these heat waves, especially newly established hanging baskets and planters.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Cooling Centers Open for Heat Wave

With the combination of extreme heat and power outages from last night's derecho, residents are at a higher than normal risk for heat-related illnesses during this heat wave. The Putnam County Office of Public Safety opened two cooling stations for residents at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ottawa and Kalida Church in Kalida to beat the heat from 3 to 9 pm on Tuesday. With an Excessive Heat Warning in effect across the region with many residents without power, the dangerous heat index values hamper the body's ability to cool through sweating, and the need to open cooling centers was high.
OTTAWA, OH
First National Bank begins construction on Lima branch

First National Bank is breaking ground in a new territory. The Pandora-based bank will be building their newest branch off of Eastown Road between Menards and Lock 16. This will be their sixth full-service branch, but the first in the Lima area. First National Bank has been around for over 100 years helping residents with their small business and personal banking needs, and they have been looking at making the move to Lima for a while and are excited to get started on the construction.
LIMA, OH
Lima Council members learn about 2022-23 CBDG funding allocations

Lima's Economic and Development Committee learned about the 2022-2023 allocations for the federal CBDG and HOME funding. The city has $1,087,241 in the Community Development Block Grant funding, which is a little less than last year, and $316,176 HOME funds to disperse. The Home money goes towards programs that involved affordable housing, and the CDBG funds also are for affordable housing and community development programs. The city got 19 proposals requesting $4.2 million dollars, which is $2.7 million more than the money they have available. So, some programs saw a reduction in their funding or didn’t get approved for funding at all.
LIMA, OH
Families find ways to stay cool in extreme heat

Today (6/14/22) is the precursor to even hotter temperatures tomorrow and Lima families were trying anything to stay cool. Your Hometown Stations found Noah and Georgia taking advantage of mom and the garden hose. They turned their slide into a water slide to try and beat the heat. The kids couldn't stop as they went down the slide over and over and over again.
LIMA, OH
Schoonover Lake project just about complete

It is 98% full and city officials say they are so close to having the project complete. Schoonover Lake is looking good as much of the growth of vegetation that grew during the time the 20-acre lake was empty of water is being cut back. The water is clear, and the oxygen level is good for fish life. They haven’t restocked the lake, but fish have found a way to repopulate.
LIMA, OH
Market Street closed east of the Roundabout Project for a few days

Another road closure as the construction of the Lima Town Square roundabout continues. Market Street east of the square will be closed possibly through Wednesday as Dominion Energy is working on an underground utility gas line. Work continues on the western and eastern splitter islands as construction continues to progress.
LIMA, OH
Pilot seriously injured in plane crash south of Bluffton Airport

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a plane crash at the Bluffton Airport Monday night. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., the Findlay troopers say that 48-year-old Robert Searfoss of New Bavaria, Ohio, lost control of his Cessna and crashed nose-first into a field just south of the airport. He sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted to Toledo Saint Vincent Medical Center. He was wearing his seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.
BLUFFTON, OH
Ohio's "Constitutional Carry" law went into effect Monday

Senate Bill 215 was signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine in March, making Ohio the 23rd state where a concealed carry permit is no longer required in order to carry a concealed handgun. Eligible Ohioans are able to carry without training, a license, and background check under this new...
OHIO STATE
Overnight storms knock out power to thousands in the area

The clean-up continues after severe storms tore through the area Monday night. Several trees came tumbling down from strong winds in Bluffton, knocking out power to hundreds of residents there. The majority of power outages with these storms occurred over the north and east half of the viewing area. Power crews are under the gun to restore power as soon as they can due to record breaking June temperatures. The same system weakened slightly after slamming Fort Wayne with a record high wind gust of 98mph at the airport. A hangar sustained heavy damage at the Fort Wayne Airport. There were also several semis tipped over by hurricane force winds along highways in our area.
BLUFFTON, OH
Hathorn found guilty of shooting Findlay trooper in October

A jury found a Michigan man guilty of shooting a Findlay trooper in the fall of 2021. 43-year-old Robert Hathorn was convicted on charges including felonious assault, aggravated robbery, failure to comply with police officer, tampering with evidence, and two counts of having weapons under disability. Hathorn represented himself during the trial. No sentencing date has been set.
FINDLAY, OH
Two suspects are arraigned on charges involving deadly burglary

The two adult men arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old Lima teen make their initial appearance in court. 18-year-old Keion Darden and 18-year-old Jaquan Glenn both appeared by video in Lima Municipal Court. They were each charged with one count of aggravated robbery, and both entered a not guilty plea.
LIMA, OH
6 teens are awaiting court appearances for the murder of Jaden Halpern

Two adults and four juveniles are awaiting their first court appearances on aggravated burglary and murder charges for the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern. The two adults in the Allen County Jail are Keion Darden and Jaquan Glenn, both are 18-years-old and according to the jail’s website, they are facing murder, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery charges. Since the rest are under 18-years-old, their names have not been released yet. But they were taken to the Allen County Juvenile detention facility.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

Community Policy