Elida FFA holds blood donation drive to address critical need for blood

The clean-up continues after severe storms tore through the area Monday night. Several trees came tumbling down from strong winds in Bluffton, knocking out power to hundreds of residents there. The majority of power outages with these storms occurred over the north and east half of the viewing area. Power crews are under the gun to restore power as soon as they can due to record breaking June temperatures. The same system weakened slightly after slamming Fort Wayne with a record high wind gust of 98mph at the airport. A hangar sustained heavy damage at the Fort Wayne Airport. There were also several semis tipped over by hurricane force winds along highways in our area.

BLUFFTON, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO