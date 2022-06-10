11,000 bottles of specialized baby formula arrive at Stew Leonard’s in Yonkers

A massive shipment of essential and specialized baby formula has arrived in the Hudson Valley.

Similac Alimentum is one of several formulas that are hard to find because of the nationwide shortage. The federal government has since airlifted tons of formula from other countries.

News 12’s Nadia Galindo was at Stew Leonard’s in Yonkers where customers were limited to two bottles at a cost of $16.99 each.

"We have literally spent months trying to find it," says Stew Leonard Jr., president and CEO of Stew Leonard's. "We don't normally sell baby formula at Stew Leonard's. This is first time."

BUDGET: 9 ways to save money on your groceries bill

The shortage was brought on by a combination of supply chain issues and a safety recall. In February, Abbott Nutrition recalled several major brands of powdered formula and shut down its Sturgis, Michigan, factory when federal officials began investigating four babies who suffered bacterial infections after consuming formula from the facility.

Abbott is one of only a handful of companies that produce the vast majority of the U.S. formula supply, so their recall wiped out a large segment of the market.

Leonard says there is another shipment waiting in Germany for government approval. He says he plans to continue finding specialized formula and providing here at Stew Leonard's until the shortage is over.

AP Wire Services contributed to this report