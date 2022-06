TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Many of the names for our streets and highways pay tribute to a hero from the past. That appears to be the case with a major roadway in the Northtowns, but you would never know it from the monument that marks its path through the Town of Tonawanda. You wouldn't know much by that monument because it sits in a spot where it is nearly impossible to read.

TONAWANDA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO