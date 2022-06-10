ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

PFF ranks Dolphins' RB group extremely low

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzmsT_0g7At2TL00

Heading into Week 11 of the 2021 season, the Miami Dolphins’ rushing attack was the worst in the league. The group, headlined by Myles Gaskin, had averaged 73.6 yards per game on the ground, ranking 32nd.

Luckily, Miami was able to get some help when they called up veteran Duke Johnson to the active roster and claimed Phillip Lindsay off of waivers. They finished the year averaging 92.2 yards per contest, ranking 29th.

This offseason, while bringing in offensive-minded head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins put forth a concerted effort to bring in talent and create competition. They tendered Salvon Ahmed before signing Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel. Oh, and they still have Gaskin, Gerrid Doaks and undrafted rookie ZaQuandre White on the roster as well.

Looking around the NFL, it would be reasonable to assume that all of the veteran additions would improve the standing of Miami’s running backs among analysts.

Well, Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey took it upon himself to rank the running back groups for all 32 teams in the league, and the Dolphins landed in his third-tier called “Gets the job done (good starter or good depth)” and No. 28 overall.

Here’s what Linsey wrote about Miami’s stable of backs:

“The Dolphins are certainly more talented at running back than they were in 2021, but it’s a hodgepodge collection of talent that will have to settle into order over the course of the offseason.

Raheem Mostert has the familiarity with new head coach Mike McDaniel’s offensive scheme and the speed that works well in it, but he’s struggled to stay healthy. Chase Edmonds was Miami’s most expensive offseason acquisition at running back, but he has yet to hold down a lead role over the course of his career. Sony Michel and Myles Gaskin round out the group, ranking 52nd and 49th respectively in PFF grade last season out of 62 qualifiers.”

The Dolphins are only ahead of the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons. They’re just behind the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.

In their career, the expected top three backs in Miami have had varying levels of success. Sony Michel has averaged 4.2 yards per carry, Edmonds has averaged 4.7 and Mostert has averaged 5.7.

Now, it’s obvious that all three are in new roles, behind a new offensive line, and there are questions about them, but to put a group that has a career 4.9 yards per attempt average near the bottom of the league is questionable.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
State
Washington State
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson QB wins MVP in championship game of 7-on-7 league

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is still having success on the football field. Playing in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league, the 25-year-old Bryant led the Zappers to a championship on Saturday, defeating the Bored Apes, 42-24. In the championship game, Bryant completed 84.6% of his passes for 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 58 yards and three touchdowns. His four-touchdown performance led him to be crowned the MVP of the game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Controlled Football (@fcfl) Although Bryant said he fell back in love with football this year, before...
CLEMSON, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles WR nearly sets world record in track event

The Philadelphia Eagles have quite the athlete on their hands judging by Devon Allen’s performance at Sunday’s NYC Grand Prix. Allen, a two-time Olympian already, participated in the 110m hurdles on Sunday and won the event with the third-fastest time ever. Allen ran the race in 12.84 seconds, just shy of the world record of 12.80.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#Texans#Falcons#American Football#Dolphins Rb#The Miami Dolphins#Pro Football Focus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills sign former Panthers OL

The Carolina Panthers-to-Buffalo Bills pipeline is unofficially on its sixth year and alas—it’s still going strong!. As first reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones on Monday, Buffalo has signed former Carolina offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal. He, along with what probably feels like an army of former Panthers, now joins the organization’s old defensive coordinator of six seasons in Sean McDermott up north.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans S Jonathan Owens says there is no change now that Lovie Smith is coach

The Houston Texans went with Lovie Smith as their fifth full-time coach in team history following a 4-13 campaign from first-year coach David Culley. Smith was the defensive coordinator and associate head coach for the Texans in Culley’s lone year. The organization was able to see up close how much attention to detail Smith put into the defensive side of the ball, and also how players rallied around the former 2005 NFL Coach of the Year.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama five-star WR target Brandon Inniss predicted to commit to Big Ten team

Alabama has been in high pursuit of class 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss, however, it is less likely now that the Tide will land him. Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the country regardless of position, and the No. 2 wide receiver. At 6’0 Inniss doesn’t have a super large frame, but he does come in at 190 pounds and is a playmaker in the open field.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Steelers DE gets workout with Atlanta Falcons

Per the NFL transaction wire, former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiah Buggs is hoping for a new opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have needs along the defensive line where Buggs could possibly be a fit. In three seasons (29 games, seven starts) with the Steelers, Buggs produced 31 tackles (two tackles for loss) and one quarterback hit.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy