Strider Bikes is headed to Bentonville, Arkansas on June 18th for the 2022 Bentonville Bike Fest!. The Strider Cup is for all the 12” Strider Bike riders from 2-4 years old who are ready to race their hearts out and shred some serious rubber! Strider Cup races are the highest-level national Strider sanctioned races that give toddlers a chance to put their Strider Balance Bike skills to the test! Kids from across the world will gather to compete, and more importantly, have fun!

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO