Moberly, MO

Police: Missouri woman arrested for allegedly killing the family dog

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
MOBERLY, Mo. — A Missouri woman was arrested for allegedly killing the family dog, police say.

KMIZ says Brianna L. Lingo, 29, was arrested Thursday around 4 a.m. The Moberly Police Department told KMIZ that they received a call from the dog’s owner and Lingo’s parent, that she allegedly killed their dog and “burned its body to make a sacrifice.” Officers found the dog’s body in a fire pit at the home, according to court records obtained by KMLZ.

Police told KRCG that Lingo allegedly admitted to officers during an interview that she killed the dog, watched it die and burned its body.

Lingo has been booked for two felony charges of animal abuse. KMIZ says she is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

