We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Have you already made your big bedding swaps for summer? Bulky blankets are one of the first things to go when the weather starts heating up, and it’s good to have some replacements on deck, so you aren’t skipping any nights of cozy sleep while shopping around. Sacrificing top sheets and thick comforters is one route to take, however, there’s another quick and easy bedding flip you can make that’s useful no matter the time of year: Layer up. Or in this case, layer down with a quilt. It’ll keep you just as covered as a comforter without the extra weight, and there’s no fussing with a duvet cover, either. It’s a win-win! One quilt I’d recommend has been on the radars of AT readers and made the list of the best lightweight quilts for warm nights — the Company Cotton Voile Quilt.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO