Essegian out for Indiana-Kentucky games

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

OWENSBORO, Kent. (WANE) – Central Noble graduate Connor Essegian won’t be able to suit up this weekend for the Indiana All-Stars as they are set to take on Kentucky in their annual two-game series.

Essegian, a finalist for Indiana’s Mr. Basketball Award, injured his ankle early in Wednesday’s tune-up game between the Indiana All-Stars and Indiana’s junior all-stars.

The University of Wisconsin recruit finished 10th in state history with 2,526 points in his Central Noble career.

Indiana will play Kentucky tonight in Owensboro, then host Kentucky on Saturday at Southport High School.

