Jiri Prochazka dethroned Glover Teixeira to become the new champion at UFC 275. This past Saturday, Prochazka became the first UFC champion from the Czech Republic at UFC 275. He took on Teixeira after just two fights in the promotion and managed to come out on top in the most dramatic way possible. In a close-fought war that seemed to favor Teixeira, Prochazka secured a submission with less than 30 seconds left in the final round.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO