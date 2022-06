It’s already been almost three full years since Marvel announced that Mahershala Ali would be teaming up with the company to make a new version of Blade, the Wesley Snipes-led superhero vampire hunter whose trilogy of movies in the late ’90s and early 2000s helped pave the way for the modern comic-book movie boom. The company is typically as tight-lipped about its activities as the CIA, but they revealed the existence of that project early, even though at that time the movie didn’t have — and still doesn’t have! — an official release date.

