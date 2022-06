Orthopaedic Specialists of Austin (Texas) has joined Growth Orthopedics, a management services organization backed by Miami-based Trivest Partners. Founded by Matthew Heinrich, MD, and Robert Josey, MD, in 2004, the group has grown to include eight physicians, three offices and two ASCs, according to a June 12 Growth Orthopedics news release.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO