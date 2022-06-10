Potter County Sheriff's Office hosts C.R.A.S.E Training event

The recent shooting in Uvalde, along with the community's increased interest in preparedness training, prompted the Potter County Sheriff's Office to host a Civilian Response to an Active Shooter Event on Thursday.

The CRASE training gives participants tools and knowledge of how to respond if they find themselves in an active shooter situation no matter where they are at the time. This class has been presented to more than 100 groups by the PCSO including the general public, businesses, churches, neighborhood organizations and more.

An active shooter event involves "one or more people engaging in killing or attempting to kill multiple people in an area occupied by mass numbers of individuals," according to training organizers.

The class was taught by Sgt. Mickey Blackmon with the Crime Prevention division. Blackmon has served 48 1/2 years in law enforcement, 19-plus of those being at PCSO.

"I don't have an agenda other than the protection of my grandchildren and the protection of the children in Amarillo," said Blackmon. "I've adopted them because I am in all these public schools all the time doing programs and I love those kids. I would be heartbroken if something happened to them because we didn't do what we needed to do to protect them."

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas was also in attendance to provide his knowledge and expertise. Krishauna McKinney, the current civil deputy, will be taking over Blackmon's position when he retires in late July.

"Something I want people to take away from this class is how to stay safe regardless of where they are at," Thomas said. "If it's at a restaurant, movie theater, or anywhere like that. You have to start making that mindset now."

Blackmon shared the following useful information and tips:

Most common locations of active shoot events

• 38% happen in the workplace

• 36% happen in schools

• 17% happen in places of worship, military bases, etc.

• 9% happen in malls, theatres. etc.

"You can get another cell phone and you can get another purse. There is nothing in your belongings worth dying for," Blackmon said.

Three Stages of Disaster Response:

• Denial: Failure to admit the disaster and admit that the event is taking place. The human brain fights, flights or freezes.

• Deliberation: Calm yourself, focus on your breathing, and shift your emotions. Stay alert to your surroundings and park in well-lit areas.

• Decisive moments: Avoid, deny, defend.

There is an easy acronym to remember these decisive moments, A.D.D.

• Avoid: Avoid the threat and get away.

• Deny: Deny access by locking the doors and barricading entrances.

• Defend: Defend yourself like your life depends on it, because it does.

"Fight like you're the third monkey on the ramp into Noah's Ark, and it's starting to rain," Blackmon said.

Other options to keeping yourself safe and defending yourself include daily household items such as a hammer, a pen, and even wasp spray. Wasp spray will leave an attacker stunned long enough to escape to safety, Blackmon noted, also reiterating the need to practice different escape routes whenever possible.

PCSO also offers risk assessment of facilities, churches, businesses, schools and residential locations to help individuals and groups come up with safety plans for their particular home or facility.

A citizens academy is also offered. This is a 12-week program designed to familiarize residents of Potter County's goals, objectives and procedures. The next class begins in September. It meets on Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Applications are open now for those who are interested.

"We just want to mainly let people know that law enforcement are not the bad guys. We are here to protect them," McKinney said.

For more information on the CRASE training and Citizens Academy visit their website at: www.pottercountysheriff.org/crime-prevention or call (806) 379-2900 and ask to speak with Crime Prevention.