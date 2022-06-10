ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hueytown, AL

Hueytown Harvest Farmers Market this Saturday, June 11, 2022 - 8 am till 12 pm - Stadium Park, Hueytown

By Seth Holloway
thecutoffnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHueytown Harvest Farmers Market this Saturday, June 11, 2022 - 8 am till 12 pm - Stadium Park, Hueytown. Stadium Park located at 2066 High School Road Hueytown, Al. Get your fresh, Regal...

www.thecutoffnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
selmasun.com

Dialysis drive for local slated for June 25, 26

A dialysis drive for a local, Brenda Knox, will take place on June 25 and 26, with events to be held in person and online via Zoom. On June 25 a walk around the Perry County Courthouse square will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. A diabetes health fair will take place at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. as well as candle lighting for diabetic loved ones.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
City
Hueytown, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Business
Bham Now

CityWalk BHAM nearing completion ahead of The World Games 2022

Construction on CityWalk BHAM is nearing its final stages, just in time for The World Games 2022. Keep reading to learn more about the progress. On Wednesday, May 25th, ALDOT shared an updated on CityWalk BHAM project milestones:. Block A – framework in place for wayfinding signage; panels in civil...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

'Juneteenth In The Magic City Festival' to be held Sunday in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Simone's Kitchen ATL is getting ready to host "Juneteenth In The Magic City Festival" that will take place this Sunday. The festival will be held at Club M located at 521 3rd Ave. West. The event features popular food trucks from the Magic City. Vendors, a firework show, live band and African dancers will also be at the festival.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Cox
thecutoffnews.com

The National Sacred Harp Convention Is Back This Week For The 41st Session After A Two Year Break

After the pandemic interruptions for two years, the National Sacred Harp Convention is back this year for the 41st session. “We are ready to build this convention back strong again,” says Glenn Keeton, Chairman. This year’s sessions will take place for two days, on June 16th and 17th, 2022, starting at 9:30 am and ending at 2:30 pm each day, with lunch at 12:00 pm. The convention will be held at the BSDA Friendship Hall, 1024 Old Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale, Alabama 35068. The National Convention originally started at Samford University. Over the two days of the convention, people from all over the world will attend from as far away as England, Poland, Ireland, California, Washington State, and Maine and as close as Birmingham and surrounding areas. There is no charge for admission to the convention, and it is open to the public. Visitors are welcome, whether they can sing or not. So hope to see you there. For more information, contact 205.902.1783.
FULTONDALE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Food Drink#The Blue Zone Tent#Alpha Plumbing#Jena Large Associates#L L American#The Cutoff News#Hueytown City Council
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham opens cooling station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In response to today’s heat advisory, the City of Birmingham will operate a cooling station on Monday June 13 at the Boutwell Auditorium. It is open to the public. Those needing to escape the heat can come to the lower level from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wbrc.com

Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hwy 79 in Jefferson County is being shutdown temporarily due to a wreck near Bradford Rd. Officials say to expect delays in the area. Air transport has been requested. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CNHI

Services announced for Officer Kennis Croom

Funeral services for Meridian police officer Kennis Croom were announced Monday as the community gathered to pay tribute his life and legacy. Croom, a native of Tuscaloosa, was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in Meridian last Thursday. A memorial service for Officer Croom is planned for 1 p.m....
MERIDIAN, MS
AL.com

Alabama utility asks customers to cut back due to excessive heat

The Tennessee Valley Authority will initiate voluntary curtailment throughout the week due to high temperatures. The curtailment, which starts Monday, June 13, from 2 to 5 p.m., is set through Friday because of the expected high electric demand on its system. With the voluntary curtailment, the TVA is asking customers...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

COVID-19 cases continue to climb ahead of World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Health leaders across Alabama said the number of COVID-19 cases we are seeing now may not be nearly as high as what is being reported statewide. On Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,960 new infections since Friday with 229 people being treated for the virus at hospitals statewide. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy