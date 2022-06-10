Hueytown Harvest Farmers Market this Saturday, June 11, 2022 - 8 am till 12 pm - Stadium Park, Hueytown

After the pandemic interruptions for two years, the National Sacred Harp Convention is back this year for the 41st session. “We are ready to build this convention back strong again,” says Glenn Keeton, Chairman. This year’s sessions will take place for two days, on June 16th and 17th, 2022, starting at 9:30 am and ending at 2:30 pm each day, with lunch at 12:00 pm. The convention will be held at the BSDA Friendship Hall, 1024 Old Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale, Alabama 35068. The National Convention originally started at Samford University. Over the two days of the convention, people from all over the world will attend from as far away as England, Poland, Ireland, California, Washington State, and Maine and as close as Birmingham and surrounding areas. There is no charge for admission to the convention, and it is open to the public. Visitors are welcome, whether they can sing or not. So hope to see you there. For more information, contact 205.902.1783.

FULTONDALE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO