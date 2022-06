Local anglers who enjoy fishing from the Naples Pier gathered Sunday for a peaceful protest against the extension of a fishing ban. Naples City Council recently voted to renew a pilot program for another year that bans fishing from the landmark pier on Sundays. City leaders, who initially enacted the ban to protect pelicans from getting caught on hooks, extended it after data from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida showed promising results. Protest organizer Luciano Bianco asks why the weekly ban couldn’t be on Wednesdays instead of a weekend day. City rules also prohibit fishing on the pier from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily and limit the size of hooks and the number of poles fishers can use.

NAPLES, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO