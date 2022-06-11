ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

14-year-old dead, 15-year-old injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Summerdale section

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgZWp_0g7AYScl00

Philadelphia police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the city's Summerdale section that left a teen dead.

Bobby Yocum, 14, was on his front porch near Bridge and Summerdale when he was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfZUn_0g7AYScl00

14-year-old Bobby Yocum of Summerdale

A 15-year-old girl was also shot in the eye, police say.

Neighbors say at the time, a group of teens were playing on the front porch, and other kids were playing near the home.

"We were sitting out here, and the kids were playing, and a car came down the street, and it started shooting, and it was horrible," said neighbor Michelle Castro.

Castro said Yocum was the type of kid who always offered to help older neighbors and disabled neighbors out.

"Bobby was a good kid. He would help me with groceries. He would do the lawn for me if I needed him too," Castro added.

Philadelphia police said they believe this was a drive-by shooting, but they don't have a motive at this time.

Neighbors reported seeing the car slow down, a window down with a gun sticking out.

"We know we have a vehicle coming down the street. A blue car, we believe, it's a Chevy make. Not sure of the model yet. (It) travels down the street, fires onto the porches of the homes, striking two kids," said Captain John Walker of the Philadelphia Police Department. "It's summertime. Kids are just getting out of school. They should just be enjoying themselves on a beautiful day. We're dealing with kids going to the hospital, family members going to the hospital to deal with tragic incidents."

Any with information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

Critine615
2d ago

It’s scary but it’s life-threatening that you open the door and let your children out. We read these stories multiple times every single day. It just Hass to stop

John Binczewski
2d ago

and nobody saw anything and nobody knows anything about who would kill a 14 15 year old

