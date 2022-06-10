ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Amtrak Trains, MARC Service Stopped Outside Baltimore Due To ‘Trespasser Incident’

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All Amtrak service through Baltimore City and MARC train service was disrupted Friday afternoon due to “a trespasser incident,” the rail operator said.

Accela Train 2121 was delayed for roughly 10 minutes before resuming its trip.

Amtrak said Acela Train 2159 is moving again after two hours. As of 5:30 p.m., train 148 is on the move after an hour and 25 minutes and Train 171 is moving after about two hours.

Acela Train 2172 is south of Baltimore and running about 45 minutes late, Amtrak said. And Acela Train 2163 is south of Philadelphia and running about 30 minutes late.

The Maryland Transit Administration said about 4:25 p.m. that all MARC train service north of Baltimore Penn Station is suspended “due to ongoing police activity,” but operations resumed about 4:39 p.m.

“Residual delays are expected due to speed restrictions and rail congestion,” the state agency said.

