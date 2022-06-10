Broward Education Foundation surprises high school seniors, families with housing essentials, full-ride scholarships

MIAMI - Housing in South Florida is at an all-time high, and many families looking for places to turn while they struggle with finances.

Friday afternoon the Broward Education Foundation along with others surprised some high school seniors and their families struggling with housing instability with free dorm essentials, and some received a full-ride scholarship.

"My sister is in the car right now she's crying because I don't live with my mom, my dad passed away four years ago so she's been taking care of me. And I'm just so proud of myself and I know all my family members are going to cry when they hear this," said Danie Joseph, a scholarship recipient.

Danie Joseph was one of 25 students Friday who earned the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Scholarship that pays for all four years of her education.

She'll be going to Florida International University and Friday afternoon there was no shortage of happy tears.

Now that the weight of tuition is lifted off her shoulders, she can't wait to tell her mom.

"She's going to be so proud, and I know she's going to cry. She told me not to cry when things happen, but I know she's going to cry," said Joseph.

This drive-through event also provided students with new laptops, comforters, pillows, bed sheets, towels, and more essentials they will need in school.

"She deserves it! I'm just reaching out to let y'all know she did it," said Danie Joseph's sister.



Joseph's sister was overwhelmed with emotion and awe of her sister's accomplishments.

"She worked hard for four years, she didn't even speak the language, she taught herself. She did dual enrollment," said Joseph's sister.

Joseph wasn't the only one that was overjoyed Friday afternoon.



Marcus Rhodes and his mom were thrilled as he earned a laptop and other materials to fill his dorm at Edward Waters College this fall.

"I'm really excited, it's just a really big help that I get to have something to take with me up in college…it really helps me a lot, we don't really have much," said Marcus Rhodes, a graduate.

100 total students received free items and 25 students were surprised Friday with that generous four-year scholarship.