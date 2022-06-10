ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Panel allows Trump pick to run for Wisconsin governor

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0g7AP6Hn00

Wisconsin election s officials voted Friday to allow Donald Trump ’s endorsed candidate to stay on the Republican primary ballot in the presidential battleground state, pushing aside a Democratic challenge to his nomination papers.

The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously to allow construction company co-owner Tim Michels to appear on the ballot.

Michels entered the race in late April, joining three other candidates vying for the Republican nomination: former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, state Rep. Tim Ramthun and business consultant Kevin Nicholson.

Trump endorsed Michels this month, calling him in an email an “America First Conservative” who will support gun rights and police and stand against what Trump called “the woke mob.”

Two days later, the state Democratic Party filed a complaint with the election s commission alleging that Michels used the wrong address on his nomination papers. It alleged that the mistake left Michels with only about 350 valid signatures. Michels needed 2,000 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Michels’ campaign acknowledged that some of the nominating forms list his physical address in the village of Chenequa instead of his official mailing address that is in the nearby town of Hartland. But it said all of the forms include the campaign’s post office box mailing address.

Commissioners said the address was close enough and Michels didn't deserve to be thrown off the ballot over the issue.

“There is no question in my mind (the Michels campaign is) in substantial compliance,” Democratic Commissioner Mark Thomsen said.

Michels has called for eliminating the elections commission. The six-person panel has drawn intense criticism from Republicans for decisions commissioners made leading up to the 2020 presidential election, including the expanded use of absentee ballot drop boxes and prohibiting special voting deputies from helping nursing home residents fill out their ballots. The commission made the move after nursing homes across the state refused to allow visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and before vaccines were available.

Thomsen got in a jab just before the vote, saying he hopes the experience with his nomination papers helps Michels realize how complicated Wisconsin election law is and how interpretations of it can differ. He said Michels is always “yelling” about following the letter of the law, but if the commission had followed that philosophy, it might have thrown him off the ballot.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 general election.

The commission’s decision comes after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled this month that three Republican gubernatorial candidates — Perry Johnson, Michael Markey and Donna Brandenburg — can’t appear on that state’s primary ballot.

All three were doomed by fraudulent signatures on their nomination papers.

Comments / 0

Related
wtmj.com

Office investigating 2020 Presidential Election in Wisconsin held in contempt

MADISON- A whirlwind hearing ends with the Office of Special Council investigating the 2020 Presidential election held in contempt of court. Dane County Judge Frank Remington holding Gableman & the Office of Special Council in contempt of court for failing to provide evidence related to open records lawsuit filed by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Hartland, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
fox29.com

3 Pa. House Republicans announce plan to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Three Republican members of the Pennsylvania House announced plans to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. On Monday, Pennsylvania House Republicans Josh Kail, Torren Ecker and Tim O’Neal made the announcement in Harrisburg. None of the three officials involved represent the constituents...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Perry Johnson
SFGate

Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Western U.S. on Monday marked another day of hot, dry and windy weather as crews from California to New Mexico battled wildfires that had forced hundreds of people to leave their homes. Roughly 2,500 homes have been evacuated because of two wildfires burning on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#Michigan Supreme Court#Election Fraud#Democratic Party
KTLA.com

These were the biggest cities in California 150 years ago

(Stacker) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Weather Channel

Photos of California's Sheep Fire

A growing wildfire, dubbed the Sheep Fire, has burned 1.5 square miles in Wrightwood, California. According to CalFire, the blaze was still active and 5% contained Monday morning. Evacuation orders remained in place Monday for homes on Desert Front Road and Wild Horse Canyon. The rest of Wrightwood remains under...
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
UPI News

Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona

June 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have ordered mandatory evacuations as a wildfire erupted over the weekend in San Bernardino County. Dubbed Sheep Fire, the blaze was reported near Wrightwood, Calif., Saturday evening by San Bernardino County as no bigger than a quarter acre, but by Sunday night it had exploded to 990 acres with only 5% contained.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
ABC News

ABC News

695K+
Followers
159K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy