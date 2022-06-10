ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 people indicted on federal charges accusing them of running fentanyl distribution ring in St. Louis

By Stephanie Usery
KYTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Fourteen people have been indicted on federal charges for running a fentanyl distribution ring in the St. Louis area. Seven people, including Davante “Jizzlebuckz” Lindsey, 25, of St. Louis, Andre “Luh Half” Pearson,...

