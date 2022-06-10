ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 20 million people watched prime time Jan 6 committee hearing, ratings show

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Nearly 20 million people watched the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot’s first prime time hearing , according to preliminary ratings from Nielsen .

Every major network played the hearing, which started at 8 pm EST to 10 pm EST. ABC won the most winners, with 4.8m viewers turning into its broadcast. James Goldston, a former president of ABC News helped the committee. NBC came in second place with 3.5m viewers and CBS received 3.3m viewers.

On the cable news side, MSNBC dominated, with 4.1m viewers tuning into the liberal-leaning network, while CNN came in third place with 2.6m viewers.

The conservative Fox News channel came in second place as the network chose not to air the hearing live but instead chose to feature Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham’s regularly-scheduled programming.

The hearings featured testimony from Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards and journalist Nicholas Quested, who was with the Proud Boys on the day of January 6.

Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney included video testimony from Trump administration officials, including former Attorney General William Barr, as well as former president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

House Republican Leadership for their part criticised the broadcasting on prime time television. But the ratings were better than the 9m who watched on an average day of Mr Trump’s impeachment trial.

The numbers do not include viewers who watched the hearing on YouTubeTV or other streaming platforms.

lovecoffee
4d ago

So 81 million that voted for Biden didn’t watch hummmm I guess only really 20 million voted for him lol what a witch hunt! Now let’s talk about our current situation in America!

drmgsmooth
3d ago

In every conversation I’ve had with friends and neighbors, January 6th has NEVER come up. What is discussed? Inflation, gas prices, The border crisis. Another example of how out-of-touch the democrats are with the people.

linda Oliver
4d ago

I am not interested in watching. It is too biased only one side is represented. If they really cared about this they would have been upset when we had to watch towns being destroyed and burned down night after night. The only difference is this was affecting the political members not us ordinary people. It is a crying shame to watch the politics in our country.

