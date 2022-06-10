ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IndyCar to have two female racers in Road America field

By JENNA FRYER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWz5x_0g7AKYHL00
1 of 2

Simona de Silvestro finished second at the Houston Grand Prix, the third to last race of the 2013 IndyCar season, and stormed into the KV Racing truck to confront the owners.

“Me! You need to hire me!” the Swiss racer told her bosses. They were seeking a replacement for Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan, who had formally announced one day earlier he was leaving the team. De Silvestro was not on the short list for his seat.

She finished the next two races with KV Racing — her one and only season with the team — and then her four-year IndyCar run was over. She made three starts in 2015 driving for Michael Andretti, and was the only woman in last year’s Indianapolis 500, driving for the all-female Paretta Autosport team.

The road back to a regular ride has been long and winding, and de Silvestro will make her first IndyCar start of the season on Sunday at Road America in Wisconsin. It’s the first of three races Paretta Autosport plans to enter this season, and de Silvestro will join Tatiana Calderon in the field to give IndyCar two women entering multiple events for the first time since 2013.

“It’s a shame it was a long period the last couple of years that we hadn’t had somebody in the top level of single-seaters,” said Calderon, who will make her fifth start of the season for A.J. Foyt Racing. The Colombian’s best finish was 15th on the road course at Indianapolis; she only competes on the road and street courses.

“There are females that can compete against men in a very competitive championship,” she continued. “I hope that together we can keep that momentum going and to see more females.”

De Silvestro can’t help but reflect on what might have been if funding and the politics of racing had been a little different in 2013. Her lowest finish in the final nine races of that season was 14th and she closed with five consecutive top-10s. In the final point standings, she was 13th — wedged between Sebastien Bourdais, the driver who did replace Kanaan at KV Racing, and Josef Newgarden, who was in his second season of IndyCar and on his way to stardom.

“In racing, definitely money makes a big difference,” said tde Silvestro, who is 33. “In ’13, I finished in front of Josef in the championship. He ended up going to Penske and then won the championship two times. You need to get the right shot. You need to get people behind you who really want to support you.

“I think as a female driver, we do get the opportunities, but I think also sometimes it’s really quick when we have a bit of a bad season. The support then isn’t really right away. I think with some guys, they get more chances at it.”

Road America will be de Silvestro’s 70th career start in IndyCar and the team, which is owned by motorsports executive Beth Paretta, also plans to race at Mid-Ohio next month and Nashville in August. She last raced at Road America in 2008 in the Atlantic Championship.

The team last year at Indianapolis was backed by Roger Penske, who wanted a woman in the field, and Paretta aimed to staff her team exclusively with women. This year’s version is comprised of 60% women but also relies on an alliance with Ed Carpenter Racing.

“We are so happy to be back in the IndyCar Series and working on road and street courses,” Paretta said. “It is a great opportunity for us to learn and grow as a team with new venues, new fans, new challenges. We have to keep pushing forward if we’re going to be successful.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Historic Win On Sunday

NASCAR's Cup Series race had a historic finish on Sunday evening in California. Daniel Suarez became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race with his victory at Sonoma. Longtime NASCAR star turned analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to social media following the race to congratulate Suarez...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To Sunday's Crushing Finish

It was a tough Sunday at Sonoma for Bubba Wallace in the Toyota Save Mart 350. After getting off to a decent start, a blown engine ultimately did him in, forcing his No. 23 Toyota to finish 36th. Speaking on the matter afterwards, Bubba said:. I don't know what happened....
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Nashville, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Punishment For Kyle Larson's Team

Three members of Kyle Larson's team have officially been suspended for the next four races. Larson's crew chief Cliff Daniels, front changer Donnie Tasser, and jackman Brandon Johnson will serve their suspensions immediately. These suspensions come after one of Larson's wheels came off during Sunday's race in Sonoma. There's no...
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Ty Dillon’s Wife Haley Is a Former NBA Dancer

Haley Carey has been extremely supportive of her husband Ty Dillon and his NASCAR career since the couple first started dating more than 10 years ago. But, Haley has also had an interesting career of her own. Let’s take some time to get to know a little bit more about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Daniel Suarez's Win On Sunday

Daniel Suarez made history today at Sonoma, becoming the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup race. Suarez beat out Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick and others to take home the checkered flag at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The 30-year-old Suarez led for 47 of 110 laps. Suarez...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Decision On The LA Coliseum Race

NASCAR has officially announced a decision on "The Clash" race at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The sport announced on Sunday afternoon that the race will return in 2023. The official announcement was made on Sunday afternoon. "It's official: THE CLASH RETURNS TO THE LA COLISEUM IN 2023," NASCAR on FOX...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Kanaan
Person
Michael Andretti
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Sebastien Bourdais
Person
Roger Penske
The Spun

NASCAR Truck Series Driver Stepping Back From Driving

Austin Wayne Self will temporarily step aside from racing after welcoming the birth of his daughter. Per a statement released by AM Racing, Self will return to driving the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado "no later than" July 9's race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Brett Moffitt, the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, will begin replacing Self this Saturday at Knoxville Raceway.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Daniel Suarez logs first Cup win at Sonoma, makes NASCAR history

SONOMA, Calif. — Daniel Suarez’s fan club comes out in droves at racetracks where the Mexican driver has a lot of fans. Suarez gave more than 300 of them something to cheer about Sunday. And he screamed and cried. The 30-year-old driver led 47 of the final 50...
SONOMA, CA
The Spun

NASCAR Has Revised Its Schedule For The Next Month

NASCAR is revising its upcoming schedule, eliminating practice for both Cup and Xfinity. Both will feature single-car, two-round qualifying without any practice. This is similar to Talladega and Daytona-August. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass has the latest on the schedule changes:. "With Atlanta racing like Daytona/Talladega, NASCAR has revised the schedule...
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Toyota teams take hit after struggles at Sonoma

When the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the West Coast, it's usually a trip Toyota Racing Development looks forward to. Toyota's very first manufacturing plant in the U.S. was in Fremont, Calif. -- just east of the Bay Area -- making trips to the Golden State and out to Sonoma especially significant for NASCAR's lone foreign automaker.
DANIEL SUAREZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Road America#Ed Carpenter Racing#Indycar#Swiss#Colombian
FOX Sports

NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350: Daniel Suárez earns first Cup victory

The NASCAR Cup Series' June schedule continued Sunday on FS1 with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma, California, where Daniel Suárez came away with his first Cup Series win. After running on the 1.99-mile setup for 30 years, NASCAR jumped to the 12-turn, 2.52-mile full circuit in 2019. This was the second of six road races on the NASCAR schedule this season.
SONOMA, CA
Racing News

Sonoma Race Results: June 12, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Today, the NASCAR Cup Series concludes the race weekend in Sonoma, California. the 1.99-mile road course of Sonoma Raceway is set to host the Toyota / Save Mart 350. View Sonoma Raceway results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Sonoma Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. Kyle...
SONOMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NBC Sports

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks on the mark once again

Justin Marks appears to be a smarter man with each passing weekend. Against heavy odds, Trackhouse Racing, Marks’ relatively new NASCAR Cup Series team, has three victories 16 races into the season. To put that in perspective, Trackhouse has the same numbers of wins this year as long-time NASCAR operations Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing. Only Hendrick Motorsports, with five, has more.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // FELIX ROSENQVIST AT ROAD AMERICA

There was a lot of chatter on Felix Rosenqvist's radio at the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America. Listen to him and his strategist work through their plan at the end of the race. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Assessing playoff picture for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck Series

Here is a look at the playoff picture for each of the three national NASCAR series heading into Father’s Day weekend. Both the Cup and Xfinity Series are off, while the Camping World Truck Series races at Knoxville Raceway. Cup Series. Sunday’s win by Daniel Suarez at Sonoma Raceway...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Road America charge "feels in some ways like" a win - Rahal

Graham Rahal went for a long and productive drive on Sunday at Road America. His No.15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda improved 14 positions in the 55-lap race, turning a P22 starting position into a P8 finish, which happened to be one of the team’s top results of the season.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

942K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy