ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Jason Alexander: 5 Things To Know about Britney Spears’ Ex That Crashed Her Wedding

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uO8y7_0g7AHBKV00
Image Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Britney Spears is a happily married woman for the third time! The popstar, 40, seems incredibly happy with her husband Sam Asghari, 28, but her wedding did have an unexpected guest who tried to crash the party: her ex-husband Jason Alexander, 40, who was arrested at the venue on June 9. While Jason’s less-than-favorable surprise was definitely a hiccup, it doesn’t seem like Britney and her new hubby let that get in the way of them having fun and enjoying their special day.

While Britney is looking to the future in her marriage with Sam, you can find out everything you need to know about Jason Alexander here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTtcF_0g7AHBKV00
Jason was Britney’s first husband in 2004. (Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock)

1. Jason & Britney were childhood friends

While Britney has been in the spotlight for nearly her entire life, Jason has maintained a relatively low profile (except for his marriage to the “Toxic” singer). Even though the exact circumstance of their first meeting is relatively unknown, the pair apparently knew each other long before Britney was an international sensation, and they were actually friends who grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana together, per InStyle.

2. Jason’s marriage to Britney last 55 hours

After having known each other as kids, Britney and Jason tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas at a chapel in 2004! Still, 55 hours later the wedding was annulled. Jason looked back on the brief marriage in a July 2021 episode of Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast. He claimed that Britney asked him to get married in a spur-of-the-moment conversation. “We felt like this was a way that would bond us together, regardless of how far we are separated. We’re married. You can’t not let us reunite,” he said, before saying what allegedly happened after the Vegas wedding. “We left, consummated the marriage in the limousine on the way back to the hotel and then when we got back to the hotel — ‘Hey, guess what? We’re married!’ and everybody freaked out and no one was happy. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is about to get interesting.’”

Jason also claimed that he believed he was misled with going through with the annulment. “So we were talking every day and I still believed the story I was told, that they were going to let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage in the future if we felt the same way,” he said, explaining that his lawyers said he had 30 days to contest the annulment, and then when the 30 days were up, he lost contact with Brit.

3. He was arrested trying to crash Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari

When news of Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari came out, the singer’s ex seemed to really want to be there for the wedding. He livestreamed himself going to Britney’s house and asking about the wedding. “Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife—my only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding,” he said in a video he recorded. He was subsequently arrested outside of the singer’s home.

Even though he said he was invited, it seems like that wasn’t the case! Britney’s attorney Matthew Rosengart told HollywoodLife exclusively that she’d gotten an emergency restraining order against her ex. “We hope he is aggressively prosecuted and convicted, as he should be,” he said. “This was an outrageous breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately, Britney is completely safe and was a beautiful bride.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GoGd_0g7AHBKV00
Jason seen getting pizza in 2005. (MB Pictures/Shutterstock)

4. He was an outspoken supporter of the singer during her conservatorship

While Britney was working to get free from her conservatorship, Jason was among the many members of the public who was calling for her to be freed. “I’ve been quiet for 10 years, and I feel [like] what a good time to come forward now with the movement making noise and the conservatorship hearings going on,” he told Us Weekly in an August 2020 interview as the hearings were going on. “I wanna see Britney get what she rightly deserves, and from personal conversations, she doesn’t want to be under the conservatorship obviously and it’s affecting her life still to this day in a negative way. And it’s time for it to be over.” Jason was definitely happy to see her get released from the conservatorship in November 2021.

5. He’s had other legal troubles in the past.

Jason’s arrest outside of Britney’s house wasn’t the first time that he’s gotten into trouble with the law. He’s unfortunately had a series of arrests, dating back as early as January 2021, when he was given misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and other charges. He was hit with an “Air Traffic Violation” in August 2021, and then he was arrested and charged with stalking in December 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Britney Spears
OK! Magazine

Baring It All! Fans Go Wild Over Britney Spears' Risqué Photoshop Fail

Britney Spears confused fans with her latest nude snap. The pop sensation, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 19, to share one of her infamous naked photos while showing off her stunning figure. However, fans noticed something was off about the picture. "GOOD my ass MURICA 💋 🍑 !!!" Spears captioned the x-rated snap of herself opening a slightly curved door while staring into the camera. BRITNEY SPEARS PERFORMS HEARTBREAKING DANCE TO 'HALO' AFTER LOSING MIRACLE BABY"The door is bent?" one confused fan wrote about the seemingly altered snap while another jokingly added, "I love your curvy door 😂."...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy New PDA Photos Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Harry’s Polo Match

Prince Harry, 37, scored big at his polo match over the weekend in Carpinteria, CA, and sweetly kissed his wife Meghan Markle, 40— so cute! Harry’s team, Los Padres, (named since all members are fathers and live close to Los Padres National Forest) won the match of the day at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club charity event and we caught a glimpse of the couple embracing in the cutest romantic moment. (Aww!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Us Weekly#Jason Britney#The Toxic
The Independent

Sam Asghari explains why Britney Spears’ engagement ring is delicate and slams ‘free’ rings for celebrities

Sam Asghari has slammed the idea of getting a big, “free” engagement ring for celebrities and has defended the delicate piece of jewelry that he designed for his fiancée, Britney Spears.The 28-year-old personal trainer discussed his engagement during an interview with GQ, recalling how he and Spears bought each other Rolex watches in honour of it. However, he acknowledged how the one thing he struggled with was finding her the right ring.After going over options with his sisters, Asghari said he realised that he wanted to get Spears something delicate that came “from [his] heart,” before criticising the concept of...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See the First Photos of Britney Spears In Her Wedding Dress

Watch: Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Getting MARRIED TONIGHT!. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 9. For the nuptials, held in Los Angeles, the singer wore a custom gown fit for royalty made by Donatella Versace, which included off-the-shoulder cap sleeves and a deep leg slit. As for the groom, Sam kept it simple for the big day, opting to wear a Versace suit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Hoda Kotb Just Opened Up About Her Relationship Status After Joel Schiffman Split: 'My Heart Is Open'

Hoda Kotb just confessed that she is “open” to finding love again after she and Joel Schiffman, 64, broke off their engagement after eight years together. The 58-year-old Today co-anchor announced the news back in January earlier this year, after eagle-eyed fans spotted that she was no longer wearing her engagement ring, which she had been wearing since the pair got engaged in November 2019.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Joe Giudice Sends Flirty Message to Ex-Wife Teresa’s Soon-to-Be Sister-in-Law Veronica Ruelas: ‘Is the Tall One Married?’

All in the family? While Teresa Giudice is eagerly looking forward to her forthcoming nuptials to Luis “Louie” Ruelas and blending their families, her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, is single and ready to mingle — with Teresa’s bridal party. “Is the tall one married?” Joe, 50, replied to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s Tuesday, June 7, Instagram […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
18K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy