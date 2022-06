New HUNTING ORDINANCE for Oakland was passed at Town Council’s meeting on 6.6.22, due to vehicle accidents, excessive land damage, & unhealthy deer population in areas. -Hunting deer with bow &arrow/archery gear or equipment in the Town of Oakland is permitted on private land only & prohibited on all public land within the Town, in accordance with all DNR regulations, & only permitted during the period from October 25th through November 21st.

OAKLAND, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO