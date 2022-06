Piper the bloodhound doesn't ask for much in return for doing her job. Some praise and a cheeseburger will do. The 4-year-old member of the LAPD K-9 unit has both coming her way after she played a key role in tracking down an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in a shooting Monday in Studio City that left a 27-year-old CHP officer in critical condition. The search for the shooter went on for about 12 hours and ended at a west San Fernando Valley homeless encampment after Piper tracked the suspect's scent to a tent.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO