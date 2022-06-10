ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man fatally shot inside vehicle in NW Miami-Dade

By Esther Dean
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Police are trying to find solutions after a person was killed in...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

BAPD: Man arrested after walking into store wearing tactical vest, carrying rifle

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department released a statement clarifying their interactions with Zachary Morrissey on June 13. On June 13, 2022 at 11:52AM a Broken Arrow city employee called 911 to report witnessing someone who they believed to be armed approaching the Broken Arrow Justice Center. Witnesses state Morrissey was at the jail on legitimate business. However, when police showed up, Morrisey was unarmed and he was not breaking the law. At no time did he attempt to enter the building with any kind of gun. We have attached a photo where Morrissey can be seen unarmed standing outside the Broken Arrow Justice Center. He properly secured his fire arms in the trunk of the vehicle that he arrived in prior to approaching the building.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOLR10 News

Man who hit Greene County deputy with car sentenced

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – A man charged with assaulting a Greene County deputy after a high-speed chase has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Seth Hay is sentenced to 25 years in prison for 1st-degree Assault on a special victim and 5 years in prison for Assault. According to the PC statement, on Friday, […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
washingtoncounty.news

Oklahoma woman jailed on meth charges

An Oklahoma woman is behind bars in Washington County on methamphetamine charges. Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies were dispatched to Highway 90 and New Prospect Road in reference to a suspicious person around 8 p.m. on July 13. Dispatch advised deputies of a female entering the roadway attempting to stop traffic.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
news9.com

Highway Covered In Rotten Onions After Truck Spills Load Near Miami

Miami Police said a truck carrying rotten onions lost its load on Highway 69 just west of the city. A viewer named Gary Crow sent us these pictures of the onions in the middle of the highway. Police said the roads became slick after vehicles drove over the onions. Officers...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Driver ejected and pinned as vehicle overturns in crash near Peace Church Cemetery

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Late Saturday night reports of a single vehicle rollover crash near 3000 bl N Peace Church alerted Jasper County E911. Carl Junction Fire Protection District, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Google Maps screenshot of crash location, near 3000 bl S Peace Church Road. Upon arrival a 2006 Chevy HHR had rolled where the...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Early Morning Crash In Springfield Leaves 2 Dead, 1 In Custody

(KTTS News) — Two people are dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Springfield. Police say a pickup hit another pickup that was making a left turn at Chestnut and West Bypass. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Ronica Tollison, 37, and Britany Toothman, 34, both from Willard,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kggfradio.com

Traffic Violation Leads to Arrests

A traffic violation led to the arrest of a Nowata, Oklahoma couple on Tuesday. On the morning of June 14th, an officer with the Caney Police Department stopped a vehicle for an unspecified traffic violation. Upon speaking with the driver, 32-year-old Kathi Bever of Nowata, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.
NOWATA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: 2 of 3 escaped inmates arrested, Pickup catches fire at Harps gas station, and cooling stations open in Joplin

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities on Monday arrested a second inmate who escaped from the Barry County, Missouri jail earlier this month. The Barry County Sheriff’s office says Matthew Crawford was arrested in Springfield. Crawford is the second of three escaped inmates to be caught. Christopher Blevins was arrested last week near Casper, Wyoming. Authorities are still searching for Lance Stephens. If you know anything about his whereabouts you are asked to contact police. Follow the latest developments here.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CAPTURED: Deputies arrest second of three escapees from the Barry County Jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies have arrested a second escapee from the Barry County Jail. Deputies captured Matthew Allen Crawford in Springfield around 5:00 p.m. on Monday. Deputies found Crawford hiding in a shed in the 1000 block of West Elm Arcade Street. The neighborhood is near West Mount Vernon and South Broadway. Investigators say Crawford did not have a weapon on him and did not have any connection to the property owners.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man indicted on fentanyl-related charge

JOPLIN, Mo. – A federal grand jury indicts a Joplin man for possessing fentanyl to distribute. The June 7 federal indictment charges 40-year-0ld Cody Dalton Romines, replacing a May federal criminal complaint. According to court documents, a Missouri State Highway Patrol corporal saw Romines driving a black Kia Optina....
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy