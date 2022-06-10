Man fatally shot inside vehicle in NW Miami-Dade

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department released a statement clarifying their interactions with Zachary Morrissey on June 13. On June 13, 2022 at 11:52AM a Broken Arrow city employee called 911 to report witnessing someone who they believed to be armed approaching the Broken Arrow Justice Center. Witnesses state Morrissey was at the jail on legitimate business. However, when police showed up, Morrisey was unarmed and he was not breaking the law. At no time did he attempt to enter the building with any kind of gun. We have attached a photo where Morrissey can be seen unarmed standing outside the Broken Arrow Justice Center. He properly secured his fire arms in the trunk of the vehicle that he arrived in prior to approaching the building.

BROKEN ARROW, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO