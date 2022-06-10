Man fatally shot inside vehicle in NW Miami-Dade

THEODOSIA, Mo. — Ozark County Deputies arrested a man Monday for shooting and killing another man at a home in Theodosia. Deputies said the suspect told them he was trying to break up a fight between the victim and the victim’s girlfriend when the shooting happened. A post from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office said […]
BATTLEFIELD, Mo. — The man who was arrested in connection with the deadly car crash that killed two women in Springfield Sunday morning has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound according to the Battlefield Chief of Police. The man was arrested after the crash, pending charges, according to Springfield Police. Ronica Tollison and Britany Toothman […]
NEOSHO, Mo. – Neosho police are looking for a suspect who allegedly test drives sports bikes and never returns. Authorities allege 21-year-old Dregon W. Charlton of stealing numerous sports bikes in recent weeks. The Neosho Police Department says he meets with a seller of the bike and asks to test drive it. He takes the bike and never returns.
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – Police are looking for others who may have helped an attempted murder suspect elude authorities for nine days. Following a June 2 hit and run, Independence police started the search for 39-year-old Brian Medsker. The prosecutor’s office charged him with attempted murder and aggravated endangering a child.
A crash near Hilton, Oklahoma, resulted in a teen girl's death and two other teen passengers injured Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 2002 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 17-year-old girl from Jenks crashed on S. 33rd W. Ave. near the Creek Turnpike just after 10 a.m.
MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami, Okla. Police Department applauded the town’s fire department for their work earlier Tuesday. The Miami Fire Department conducted a water rescue from the Neosho River. “Luckily, they were able to reach the victim and bring her to safety,” the Miami Police Department wrote...
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department released a statement clarifying their interactions with Zachary Morrissey on June 13. On June 13, 2022 at 11:52AM a Broken Arrow city employee called 911 to report witnessing someone who they believed to be armed approaching the Broken Arrow Justice Center. Witnesses state Morrissey was at the jail on legitimate business. However, when police showed up, Morrisey was unarmed and he was not breaking the law. At no time did he attempt to enter the building with any kind of gun. We have attached a photo where Morrissey can be seen unarmed standing outside the Broken Arrow Justice Center. He properly secured his fire arms in the trunk of the vehicle that he arrived in prior to approaching the building.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – A man charged with assaulting a Greene County deputy after a high-speed chase has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Seth Hay is sentenced to 25 years in prison for 1st-degree Assault on a special victim and 5 years in prison for Assault. According to the PC statement, on Friday, […]
An Oklahoma woman is behind bars in Washington County on methamphetamine charges. Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies were dispatched to Highway 90 and New Prospect Road in reference to a suspicious person around 8 p.m. on July 13. Dispatch advised deputies of a female entering the roadway attempting to stop traffic.
Miami Police said a truck carrying rotten onions lost its load on Highway 69 just west of the city. A viewer named Gary Crow sent us these pictures of the onions in the middle of the highway. Police said the roads became slick after vehicles drove over the onions. Officers...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Late Saturday night reports of a single vehicle rollover crash near 3000 bl N Peace Church alerted Jasper County E911. Carl Junction Fire Protection District, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Google Maps screenshot of crash location, near 3000 bl S Peace Church Road. Upon arrival a 2006 Chevy HHR had rolled where the...
(KTTS News) — Two people are dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Springfield. Police say a pickup hit another pickup that was making a left turn at Chestnut and West Bypass. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Ronica Tollison, 37, and Britany Toothman, 34, both from Willard,...
DISNEY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority say they may have recovered the body of a missing man in Grand Lake. Around 8:00 p.m. on June 11, GRDA Police Officers received a call from boaters who said they spotted a body in the water. Officers arrived soon after...
A traffic violation led to the arrest of a Nowata, Oklahoma couple on Tuesday. On the morning of June 14th, an officer with the Caney Police Department stopped a vehicle for an unspecified traffic violation. Upon speaking with the driver, 32-year-old Kathi Bever of Nowata, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities on Monday arrested a second inmate who escaped from the Barry County, Missouri jail earlier this month. The Barry County Sheriff’s office says Matthew Crawford was arrested in Springfield. Crawford is the second of three escaped inmates to be caught. Christopher Blevins was arrested last week near Casper, Wyoming. Authorities are still searching for Lance Stephens. If you know anything about his whereabouts you are asked to contact police. Follow the latest developments here.
JOPLIN, Mo. — The search continues for a possible drowning victim in Shoal Creek. Just before 5:00pm Tuesday, authorities say a 35-year-old man took a raft over Grand Falls and never resurfaced. Joplin Police, along with fire and water rescue crews from Redings Mill and Joplin, all responded to the base of the falls with […]
DADE COUNTY, Mo. — Late Saturday afternoon just after 5 p.m. Dade County MO-911 were alerted to reports of a serious crash on US-160 about three miles west of Lockwood. Dade County Sheriff’s office, Cox Health and Lockwood Fire Dept responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. The...
JOPLIN, Mo. – A federal grand jury indicts a Joplin man for possessing fentanyl to distribute. The June 7 federal indictment charges 40-year-0ld Cody Dalton Romines, replacing a May federal criminal complaint. According to court documents, a Missouri State Highway Patrol corporal saw Romines driving a black Kia Optina....
