Don was born January 20, 1929 in Louisa. His parents, Laura Skaggs (Wilson) and Carl Guy Stanfill, divorced when he was an infant. Don, along with his older brother Bobby, was reared by his mother Laura. He spent his childhood and teenage years in Louisa surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins, and his grandmother. Don and Bobby, along with cousins Harold Gene and Charlie Britton, lived the life of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn on the banks of the Big Sandy River.

LOUISA, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO