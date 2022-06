Add teachers to The Great Resignation. There are certain professions that have been ignored for some time now and the chickens are coming home to roost. I've always spoken up in favor of fast food workers. That work is hard work. Anyone who can stand over a hot grill or deal with the public for hours deserves respect. I don't care if it's an entry-level job or not, these people are busting their butts. Yet somehow a portion of the world thinks these are the perfect people to demean and disrespect.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO