T-Pain held his first “Wiscansin Fest” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, over the weekend. The festival is a nod to one of his more creative and memorable lines where he rhymed “Aspen” and “mansion” with the state of Wisconsin instead saying “Wiscansin.” 15 years after the hit song, the line remains memorable to this day. The state of Wisconsin officially recognized the artist while on stage at the festival.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO