Former elementary substitute teacher, EMT sentenced to prison for child porn

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia EMT and substitute teacher has been sentenced to prison for the receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Bryan David Somers, 43, of Cartersville, was arrested in 2019 after a Polk County police officer and member of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered that his computer was linked to child porn being shared over the internet.

Multiple agencies executed a federal search warrant on Somers’ townhouse, where they found computers that had downloaded hundreds of files with titles indicating they contained child pornography. Investigators also determined that Somers had attempted to remove the images from the devices.

Somers, who worked as a substitute teacher for Emerson Elementary School in Cartersville, was found guilty of distributing and receiving child pornography in March of 2022.

“By receiving and distributing these images, Somers participated in the continuing abuse and exploitation of children,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “The pictures and videos document the abuse of real children at the hands of depraved individuals. Distributing those images over the internet means the most horrifying thing in a child’s life is shared around the world in perpetuity.”

Somers was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison to be followed by 25 years of supervised release.

