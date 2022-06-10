ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Baby left at church by barefoot 'religious group' wearing white robes identified after 41 years

By Ali Postma
ohmymag.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn infant dubbed 'Baby Holly' who went missing after her parents were murdered in Texas has been found 'alive and well' 41 years later, as reported by The Telegraph. Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr. were newlyweds when they were found dead in the woods in Houston in...

www.ohmymag.co.uk

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Baby Holly was left at Arizona church by mysterious nomadic group before going missing for 40 years

Investigators say that “Baby Holly”, who has been found alive more than 40 years after her parents were murdered, was dropped off at an Arizona church by female members of a nomadic religious group.Texas officials released the never-before shared information after a woman who vanished as an infant when her parents were killed in 1980 was finally identified.The youngster disappeared along with her parents, Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr, who were last heard from by relatives in October 1980; their fates remained a mystery until late last year, when genealogists identified the decades-old remains of a...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Texas Society
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
Houston, TX
Society
State
Oklahoma State
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
New York Post

Ukrainian refugee who broke up home of host couple blames ex-girlfriend

A Ukrainian refugee who broke up the relationship of a British couple who took her in said her man’s jilted ex only has herself to blame. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, fled the war-torn city of Lviv and was generously taken in by security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his then-girlfriend, Lorna, in the UK earlier this month.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Male And Female#Robes#Religious Group#Cult#Genealogy#Sky News
The Independent

American Idol star’s sister drowns in Tennessee lake

American Idol star Drake McCain Taylor confirmed that his sister‘s body was found dead in a Tennessee lake in a heartbreaking Facebook post shared on Tuesday.“My beautiful baby sister! Bubba misses you so much my heart can’t take it. Y’all please just pray for our family right now and respect our privacy. GOD BLESS!” Mr Taylor wrote while sharing an article that confirmed that his 19-year-old sister, Madison Taylor, had died drowning in Watts Bar Lake just after midnight Tuesday.Mr Taylor, who appeared on the popular singing competition in 2021 and nearly broke into the show’s top 24, expanded more...
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

'I'll spend the rest of my life fighting for you': Girl, 16, left orphaned when her mother was killed in Uvalde school before her father died of a broken heart pens tribute to her parents as $2.6M is raised for her and her siblings

The daughter of slain Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia, who then lost her father Joe Garcia days later to a heart attack, promised they 'will not be forgotten' in an emotional tribute. Lyliana Garcia, 16, wrote a note on a memorial left to Joe, 50, at the same place...
UVALDE, TX
Salon

“He kept getting worse”: Friend says Salvador Ramos became “different person” after being bullied

Police gather outside the home of suspected gunman 18-year-old Salvador Ramos on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images) Friends grew increasingly concerned about the behavior of an 18-year-old who gunned down at least 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, but they were still shocked to learn of his brutal actions.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Congressman Sean Casten’s daughter dies just days after organising school gun control programme

The teenage daughter of Democrat congressman Sean Casten has died at their family home, his office and reports have said.Mr Casten’s office said in a statement on Monday night that Gwen had passed away and that “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time”.She was found “unresponsive” at 7am at the family home in Downers Grove, Illinois, a Chicago Police Department official told the Chicago Tribune. “First responders determined that the subject was deceased,” the report added. No further information was available on Tuesday. Gwen was an active campaigner on issues including...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

State Farm donating transgender books for 5-year-olds to schools in Florida

The auto insurance company State Farm is encouraging its agents in Florida to donate books promoting transgenderism to 5-year-olds to their local schools or public libraries, according to an email shared by a whistleblower. The email, obtained by the nonprofit organization Consumers' Research and shared with the Washington Examiner, revealed...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy