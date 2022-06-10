ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men dead after speeding away from police, crashing in Aurora

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men are dead after a car crashed as the driver fled from police in Aurora Friday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aurora police pulled over a car at South Fourth Street and Galena Boulevard. A 28-year-old man from Wheaton was driving and a 52-year-old Chicago man was in the passenger seat, police said.

The driver was wanted on numerous warrants – one of them for armed robbery, police said. The passenger was wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections, police said.

Officers told the passenger he was being arrested and told him to get out of the car, police said. At that point, the driver sped off on South Fourth Street, police said.

Officers began to pursue the vehicle, but ended the chase due to the speed of the fleeing car, police said.

Soon afterward, police learned the car crashed in the 800 block of South Fourth Street. The vehicle was severely damaged and both men died, police said.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force Officer-Involved Death Team is investigating as per protocol. Anyone with information that would be useful in the investigation should call the Aurora Police Department's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us .

JDM
4d ago

Sometimes, making it to choir practice on time should takes a backseat to traffic safety practices. These men were clearly destined for great things.

3
 

