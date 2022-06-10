ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Art Institute lions to be removed temporarily for conservation work

By Adam Harrington
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPv7E_0g79uBGk00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The famous lions that flank the front steps of the Art Institute of Chicago will be coming down for a short time for maintenance.

On Tuesday of next week, the bronze lions will be removed from their plinths at the Michigan Avenue entrance to the esteemed art museum for conservation treatment. A crane will be coming to pick them up and put them on a truck, where they will undergo treatment offsite from an Art Institute conservation partner.

The treatment will involve a steam cleaning and the application of a wax coating for protection, the Art Institute said.

The Art Institute lions were sculpted in 1893 by Edward Kemeys, and were installed in front of the Art Institute the following year.

As noted by the Chicago Park District , Kemeys (1843-1907) – a native of Savannah, Georgia – was known as the leading American sculptor of wild animals in his time. Twelve of his sculptures were showcased at the World's Columbian Exposition in Jackson Park – among them jaguars, bears, bison, and temporary plaster versions of the same lions, the Park District said.

The plaster lions stood alongside the entrance to the Palace of Fine Arts at the World's Fair – a building that we have known as the Museum of Science and Industry since 1933.

After the World's Fair, Florence Lathrop Field – the wife of businessman and philanthropist Henry Field and the sister-in-law of Marshall Field – donated funds to have the lions recast in bronze and place them at the entrance to the Art Institute in Grant Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuRuD_0g79uBGk00
View of lion statue on the south side of the steps outside the South Michigan Avenue entrance to the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, 1908. The University Club building across the street is under construction in this image. Chicago History Museum / Getty Images

As the Park District notes, the Chicago Tribune in 1894 quoted Kemeys as saying the lions were conceived of as guards for the building. The south lion, Kemeys told the newspaper, is "attracted by something in the distance which he is closely watching," while the north lion "has his back up, and is ready for a roar and a spring."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340v8H_0g79uBGk00
A woman poses in front of the lion at the Art Institute of Chicago in downtown Chicago, the United States, on Jan. 1, 2022. Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua via Getty Images

In their 128 years in front of the Art Institute, the lions have become city icons and even mascots – and have suited up to join Chicago in an array of celebrations. They're outfitted in wreaths every holiday season, and are bedecked in celebratory giant helmets and caps each time the Cubs, White Sox, Bulls, Bears, or Blackhawks see postseason action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bsbm_0g79uBGk00
One of the Art Institute of Chicago lions wears a Chicago Cubs helmet to celebrate the Cubs' World Series birth in Chicago, Illinois on October 27, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkegW_0g79uBGk00
The lions outside the Art Institute of Chicago have put on their Blackhawks helmets for the team's return to the Stanley Cup Final. (Credit: CBS)

This goes back to the 1985 Bears' Super Bowl victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jNVr_0g79uBGk00
An Art Institute Lion wearing a Bears helmet, to honor the Bears' Super Bowl run in January 1986. (Credit: CBS)

Just last fall, the Lions wore Chicago Sky jerseys.

They also have their own quirky Twitter account .

The lions have gone on vacation for conservation work before too. The Art Institute supplied this photo of a similar temporary removal in 2001.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTyil_0g79uBGk00
Art Institute of Chicago

They will return once the conservation work is complete, though the Art Institute news release did not specify a date.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Northwest side residents, alderman try to stave off illegal July 4th fireworks displays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A viewer reached out to CBS 2, frustrated about illegal fireworks in her northwest side neighborhood.She said she's pestered police, the Chicago Park District and her alderman with no results since last summer. Now, almost a year later, she's asking for action again ahead of the July 4th holiday. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside her crusade.In tiny Green Briar Park on the northwest side of Chicago, you'll finds lots of tiny feet."I love that it's a place that the kids hang out," said Madeline Katan who also gets squeamish about the squeals because she's worried about...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
State
Illinois State
City
Grant Park, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Q985

Look Inside Chicago High Rise Apartment Once Occupied By Major SNL Star

Chicago, Illinois is arguably one of the most beautiful cities in the world. The architecture, the sculptures and art, the parks, the views, it's hard to look in awe at the surroundings. It's also no secret that the price of housing is what many consider insane. If you ever want to live in downtown Chicago you had better have some serious cash otherwise you can forget about it.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Poison hemlock is blooming in Illinois

University of Illinois Extension Educator Ryan Pankau joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why poison hemlock could pose a serious threat to your health. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Community activist Ja'Mal Green joins crowded 2023 race for mayor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 2023 race for mayor of Chicago got a little more crowded on Tuesday, as community activist Ja'Mal Green announced a bid to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot."Chicago could be the greatest city in the world, but unfortunately it's the most corrupt. It's time for new leadership to take us into a future we can all believe in," Green said in a campaign ad.Green went on to talk about being a father, and wanting a better Chicago for his children.He also launched a campaign for mayor four years ago, but dropped out amid a challenge to his nominating...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Fine Art#Lions#American#World#Columbian Exposition#Florence Lathrop Field
CBS Chicago

Early voting expands to all of Chicago, suburban Cook County Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Early voting is officially underway across all of Chicago and suburban Cook County, with Illinois' 2022 primary elections just weeks away on June 28.Until Monday, early voting had only been available to Chicago and Cook County voters at either two downtown locations – the Chicago Board of Elections supersite at 191 N. Clark St., or the Cook County Clerk's office at 69 W. Washington St. – or at five suburban courthouses.But on Monday, early voting expanded to all 50 wards in Chicago, and 47 sites in the suburbs.It's been decades since Illinois voters have cast ballots in June, so...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County unveils its new flag designed by Glenbrook South student

CHICAGO (CBS) --     Cook County has a new flag!Cook County Commissioners selected a new flag from the submissions of nearly 300 high school students. The winning flag is called the "I Will" flag and was designed by Glenbrook South high schooler Andrew Duffy.The new flag is meant to reflect the diversity, industry and beauty of Cook County. The blue symbolizes the county waterways, green for preserved land and riverbanks.The red is for social change and the white is for the innovation to come.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Maryland Daily Record

George Wendt Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Real Name/Full Name George Robert Wendt Jr. Birth Place: Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Kids/Children Name: Yes (3) George Wendt is an American actor/comedian. He worked in many movies and series mainly he got his fame from playing the character of Norm Peterson in an American television sitcom named Cheers. He had also done notable work in movies such as Dreamscape, Forever Young Etc.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Chicago

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley released from hospital, moved to rehab after "neurological event"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Mayor Richard M. Daley has been released from the hospital, five days after suffering what a spokesperson described as a "neurological event," and he is now being treated at a rehab facility.Daley was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital last Wednesday, after he started feeling out of sorts while at home with his daughter, Nora, according to his former press secretary, Jacqueline Heard.He was released from Northwestern on Monday night, and his physician, Dr. Eric Terman, said Daley is now at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab "for a short stay," according to Heard.Terman explained Daley experienced a "neurological event"...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Strike might delay road construction work

Ed Maher, communications director for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why they’ve called the strike against three construction material producers and why it may impact road construction this summer. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

The 35 Summer Concerts in Chicago You Don’t Want to Miss

Between our abundance of outdoor concert venues, major music festivals and plethora of smaller auditoriums, Chicago is truly a perfect music city in the summer. (Don’t get us wrong, it’s a perfect city in the winter months too, it just takes a little more energy to remind ourselves of that.)
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Over $100K raised at GiGi’s Playhouse event in Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Hundreds of people gathered in Hoffman Estates Sunday to raise money for GiGi’s Playhouse. A 5K run was one of the events that took place outside the NOW Arena as part of the GiGi Fit Acceptance Challenge. The event raised money for Gigi’s Playhouse which provides free developmental and educational programs […]
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
CBS Chicago

Teens marching in 5th annual 'We Walk For Her' Tuesday night

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three groups of teens will take to the streets to demand the city and state do more to find missing Black girls and women. The 5th annual "We Walk For Her" march is Tuesday night. The march will start at 5 p.m. at 35th Street and King Drive. Organizers said 36% of the 257,000 girls and women reported missing in 2021 were Black.  The groups want Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker to regularly meet with a community task force to help prevent more disappearances and deaths.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
83K+
Followers
26K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy