ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Construction has begun on a pedestrian tunnel under one of the busiest sections of road in St. George. The southern end of Bluff Street at I-15 Exit 6 will be closed for two weeks as crews connect the east- and west-side pathways under the traffic-heavy street. The closures are in place between the Main Street/Black Ridge intersection and the freeway on and offramps.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO