There are “basic” hard seltzers and then there are hard seltzers that want to pay your bills. NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, a new ready to drink option in the space, is looking to upgrade drinkers' seltzers… and their lives. NÜTRL will help one winner plus up their living situation from sharing a space with roommates to living solo — plus a year’s supply of its seltzer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO