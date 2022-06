LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - If marijuana sales stay strong, the local industry could bring in $1 million in yearly tax revenue to Las Cruces, according to city staffers. "This unexpected tax revenue - I would really like to see it go toward quality of life," said Councilwoman Johana Bencomo, who represents district four. "I really think cannabis can help us meet the challenges that we're currently facing as a community: challenges around homelessness and affordable housing. I hope this kind of revenue is exactly the impact we want it to make."

