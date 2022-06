In this update, Governor Charlie Baker joined Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno today to highlight his "forward" legislation, a Western Mass News viewer from East Longmeadow reached out to our newsroom frustrated with how his trash has sat at the end of his driveway for what he says is far too long, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined Mass. Wildlife this morning to announce the restocking of Watershops Pond. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO