Are you a photographer who only shoots exclusively with ambient light or only with flash? Is one actually better than the other?. One habit that photographers tend to have is comparing one photographic style or approach to another with too much rigidity, as if one should always be considered better than the other. However, if we take personal preference out of the equation, we would all agree that both methods are just similar approaches to getting the best visual result that we can. Photography, after all, is all about light, no matter what the source is.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 2 DAYS AGO