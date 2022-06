The fire sparked around 10 a.m. Sunday about six miles north of Flagstaff, just west of Schultz Pass. It has burned 5,000 acres and is at 1% containment as of Sunday night. The U.S. Forest Service announced the arrest of 57-year-old Matthew Riser, in connection to the fire Sunday evening. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has not shared additional information at this point.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO