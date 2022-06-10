Susan Raffin

SYRACUSE — Firefighters from four fire departments braved the heat in their turnout gear to battle a house fire at 6028 E. Searfoss Drive, Syracuse. The fire was reported by a passing motorist around 1:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 14. Turkey Creek Fire Territory immediately called for tanker and manpower assistance from Benton and Tippecanoe Township Fire Territory. Milford Fire Department was called to provide manpower. The garage area quickly went up in flames, with the fire spreading to the remainder of the house.

SYRACUSE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO