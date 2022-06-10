Susan Raffin

Michael David Cook, 54, Nappanee, died at 8 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 14, 1968. He is survived by his son, Evan Cook, Bremen; two daughters, Camryn Cook, Bremen and Kylie Cook, North Webster; four grandchildren; his mother, Daisy Marie Slone, Burket; fiancée, Beth Haas, Warsaw; three brothers, Bill Cook, Burket, Richard Cook, Warsaw and Roger Cook, Rochester; and six sisters, Linda Vostrej Mareno, Gainsville, Fla., Rhonda Wright, Burket, Kathy Sand, Warsaw, Peggy Holmes, Burket, Janet Rayburn, Burket and Jennifer Long, Carmel.
