Mishawaka, IN

Susan Raffin

By Stasia Hudak
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Raffin, 72, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka....

James Hettinger

James Martin Hettinger, 67, Bourbon, formerly of Idaville, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born April 20, 1955. He married Donna Foster on July 6, 1984; she survives. He is survived by a daughter, Jessie Hettinger, Bourbon; two sons, James Michael (Amanda) Hettinger, Angier, N.C....
BOURBON, IN
Harold ‘Dave’ Waldrop — UPDATE

Harold D. “Dave” Waldrop, 72, Syracuse, died at 4:40 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Jan. 26, 1950, in Sidney, Ohio, to Garfield James and Cleo Emily (Kennedy) Waldrop. He graduated in 1968 from Goshen High School, Goshen, received his Associate’s Degree from...
SYRACUSE, IN
Toni Shafer — UPDATED

Toni Shafer, 70, Akron, formerly of Greenfield, died at 7:56 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home. She was born March 16, 1952. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
AKRON, IN
Denise Yockey

Denise Leanne Yockey, 60, Walkerton, died June 8, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born June 15, 1961. Denise is survived by her parents, and her brothers, Doug Yockey, Plymouth and Denton (Gina) Yockey, Alexandria, Ky. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WALKERTON, IN
Jessie Beverly — PENDING

Jessie J. Beverly, 31, Warsaw, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
William ‘Mike’ Kelly

William “Mike” Kelly, 71, Winona Lake, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Health Center, Warsaw. Born Sep. 19, 1950, in Ironton, Ohio, Mike was the son of William Charles and Henrietta Sarah (Lykins) Kelly. He was united in marriage to MaryAlice (Black) Kelly on Aug. 25, 1973, in Lakeland, Fla.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Mary Stogsdill

Mary Jane Stogsdill, 89, Peru, died at 7:54 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022. She was born Oct. 26, 1932. She married Claude Stogsdill on Aug. 17, 1951; he preceded her in death. Survivors include four sons, Donald Stogsdill, Tippecanoe, Kerry (Dana) Stogsdill, Warsaw, Douglas (Vickey) Stogsdill, Peru and David Stogsdill, Greenwood; two daughters, Sheryl Spurrier (Rene Bloom Jr.), South Bend and Teresa Mitchell, Indianapolis; a brother, Roger (Nancy) Martin, Windcrest, Texas; two sisters, Judith Durbin and Linda (Robert) Tirpak, both of Cerro Gordo, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Valeria Martin, Linda Martin and Nancy Born Martin, all of Cerro Gordo, Ill.; 24 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
PERU, IN
Michael Cook

Michael David Cook, 54, Nappanee, died at 8 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 14, 1968. He is survived by his son, Evan Cook, Bremen; two daughters, Camryn Cook, Bremen and Kylie Cook, North Webster; four grandchildren; his mother, Daisy Marie Slone, Burket; fiancée, Beth Haas, Warsaw; three brothers, Bill Cook, Burket, Richard Cook, Warsaw and Roger Cook, Rochester; and six sisters, Linda Vostrej Mareno, Gainsville, Fla., Rhonda Wright, Burket, Kathy Sand, Warsaw, Peggy Holmes, Burket, Janet Rayburn, Burket and Jennifer Long, Carmel.
NAPPANEE, IN
Frances Williams — UPDATED

Frances M. Williams, 103, Rochester, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Life Care Center. She was born March 14, 1919. She married Howard Williams on July 16, 1939; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, David (Lois) Williams, Rochester; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and...
ROCHESTER, IN
Rhea Ann Morris

Rhea Ann Morris, 71, Syracuse, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born May 28, 1951, in LaGrange, the daughter of Kenneth and Lucille (DePew) Wysong On Sep. 15, 1967, she married Kenneth Lee Morris. She is survived by her husband of over 54 years, Kenneth Lee...
SYRACUSE, IN
Home Destroyed In Syracuse

SYRACUSE — Firefighters from four fire departments braved the heat in their turnout gear to battle a house fire at 6028 E. Searfoss Drive, Syracuse. The fire was reported by a passing motorist around 1:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 14. Turkey Creek Fire Territory immediately called for tanker and manpower assistance from Benton and Tippecanoe Township Fire Territory. Milford Fire Department was called to provide manpower. The garage area quickly went up in flames, with the fire spreading to the remainder of the house.
SYRACUSE, IN
Dennis Carlson

Dennis E. Carlson, 74, Rochester, died at 5:55 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Center for Hospice, Mishawaka. He was born Sep. 14, 1947. He married Mary Neves on July 2, 1967; she survives. He is also survived by sons, Shawn (Paula) Carlson Sr., Silver Lake, Nelson (Tracy) Carlson, Elwood...
ROCHESTER, IN
Debra Grunawalt-Mullins

Debra Lynn Grunawalt-Mullins, 65, Churubusco, died at 10:18 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born Jan. 26, 1957. She is survived by her son, Travis (Heather Civiletto) Grunawalt, Fort Wayne; companion, Mike Strifler, Churubusco; step-children, Dureen (Jason) Jackson, Keokuk, Iowa and Christopher Strifler, Washington; two grandchildren; and siblings, Johneine (Todd) Clingerman and Jeff Mullins, both of Columbia City.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
Lottie Bammerlin

Lottie Colleen (Lipply) Bammerlin, 79, Akron, died June 10, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Sep. 28, 1942. She married Paul Bammerlin on Aug. 2, 1964; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Beth (Wayne) Landis, Mentone and Betsy (Andy) Weaver, Claypool; four...
AKRON, IN
Noah Martin

Noah Martin 78, Goshen, died at 5:44 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born Oct. 7, 1943. He married Lucile Martin on Jan. 20, 1966; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Kenton (Maryann) Martin, Spencer, Tenn., Charlotte (Everett) Martin, Goshen and Juliana (Eli) Sauder, Bowmansville, Penn.; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Melvin Martin and Abraham (Edith) Martin, both of Wakarusa.
GOSHEN, IN
Glen Grubbs — PENDING

Glen Grubbs, 90, Warsaw, died just before 4 a.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Paddock Springs Health Campus, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Juneteenth Celebration Held In Warsaw Saturday

WARSAW — Marsha Cook, Joe Banks and Karlise and Shawn Stephens received community awards at the second annual Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom event Saturday, June 11, at Center Lake Pavilion. Cook an elementary teacher, was recognized for opening the way for more diversity in the school system and Banks was...
WARSAW, IN
Tamara Gatchel

Tamara L. Gatchel, 52, Wabash, died at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home. She was born March 28, 1970. She married Gregory Gatchel on Jan. 30, 1999; he survives. She is survived by three sons, Shawn Gatchel, Jack Gatchel and Layne Gatchel, all of Wabash; three daughters, Ashley (Brad) Ellis, Fort Wayne, Rachel Gatchel, Wabash and Sarah Gatche, Wabash; five grandchildren; one sister, Christina (James) Wadkins, Warsaw; and mother-in-law, Mary Gatchel.
WABASH, IN
UPDATE: Cooling Centers Available Until Thursday

SYRACUSE — Syracuse Town Manager David Wilkinson has just announced Wawasee High School will be open starting at 8 p.m. today as a cooling center. The high school will remain open to the public until Thursday morning. The high school can be used in addition to the cooling center...
SYRACUSE, IN
Ralph Nuttle

Ralph E. Nuttle, 84, Wabash, died at 1 a.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor East, Wabash. He was born July 23, 1937. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
WABASH, IN

